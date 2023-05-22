To the editor:
Interesting article by Mr. Murr and his efforts to protect our children.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To the editor:
Interesting article by Mr. Murr and his efforts to protect our children.
I would think that if he really wanted to protect our children, he would demand that Medicaid be expanded.
We rank No. 1 in the number of uninsured children. Lack of heath care is far more damaging than glimpsing something that some have deemed as unacceptable.
– Gene Shelton
Kerrville
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.