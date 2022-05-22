As we continue to celebrate “Older Americans Month,” remember that older adults play vital, positive roles in our communities – as family members, friends, mentors, volunteers, civic leaders, members of the workforce, and more.
Just as every person is unique, so too is how they age and how they choose to do it – and there is no “right” way. That’s why the theme for Older Americans Month 2022 is “Age My Way.” This year’s theme focuses on how older adults can age in their communities, living independently for as long as possible and participating in ways they choose.
While Age My Way will look different for each person, some common things about aging that everyone can consider include Planning, Engagement, Access, and Connection. Over the next four weeks, I will highlight each one of those areas in more detail.
This week, I want to share information about “Access.” Older Americans need assistance with home improvements and modifications, assistive technologies, and customizable supports to help best age in place. At the Dietert Center, we have lots of resources for just that.
Our Community Services program provides free Handy Helper small home services such as installing grab bars, changing out filters or light bulbs and other minor household needs.
We have other resources to refer you to if you need more extensive modifications such as wheelchair ramps, etc. If you are in need of medical equipment, we might just have what you need. Last year we loaned out almost 1,200 items to those in need. After they are finished with the item, they return it to us, to be sanitized and ready to be loaned out again.
We offer the Personal Alert Link program, which provides devices at nominal fees to provide you and your family peace of mind 24/7 in case of an emergency. For those of you that venture out in the community, some units even offer GPS technology to help locate you if you are unable to respond to the voice on your unit.
Our free Call Reassurance program provides daily check-ins for those living alone. The client calls the center by 9:30 a.m., and if we don’t hear from you by 10 a.m., we start calling you or your contacts to make sure you are okay.
If you are in need of any information about services available in our community, we certainly have the list of contacts and numbers to get you started.
We are here to help our community Age My (Your) Way!
The Summer 2022 Catalog is hitting mailboxes right now. If you didn’t get one yet, you are welcome to review the guide at www.dietertcenter.org/Club-Ed, give us a call, or stop by the center to pick one up.
In the meantime, don’t forget about “When and How the Hill Country Limestone was Made” on May 19 and “Winning the Self Defense Encounter” on May 24.
The Dynamic Learning Institute has the last session “Brewing in Kerrville” on May 19.
Come learn all about the micro brewing trade from a community expert, Jeremy Walther, owner of the Pint & Plow Brewing Co.
Ready for a day trip? Join us for a visit to the Painted Churches on June 21. A guided tour of three churches, transportation, and a buffet lunch is included. The sign-up deadline is June 10.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are age 60 or more, have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you are don’t have time to complete the paperwork or, are under the age of 60, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, May 18 – Texas Quiche;
• Thursday, May 19 – BBQ Riblet;
• Friday, May 20 – Baked Fish;
• Monday, May 23 – Teriyaki Chicken;
• Tuesday, May 24 – Beef Stroganoff;
• Wednesday, May 25 – Chicken Spaghetti.
Call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.