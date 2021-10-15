To the Editor:
After watching a video of the last City Council meeting, I am deeply concerned that we are returning to the ambush attack times of not-so-distant councils.
Mr. Ray Tear was one of the “gotchas” who spoke. He accused Councilmember Clarkson of violating the council’s ethics rules with one of her campaign ads. I’m not exactly sure his point, nor it seemed was anyone else, as he was the only one with the ad.
It was pure political theater, a planned gotcha moment.
What’s interesting is that he also expressed concern that Kerrville was becoming an Austin or DC. Yet, here he here goes, ambushing Ms. Clarkson with his own attack “ad” in a public meeting.
Disagree respectfully….. that is democracy.
But playing “gotcha” is self-serving and unprofessional.
I believe Mr. Tear owes Ms. Clarkson an apology.
– Glenn Andrew
Kerrville
