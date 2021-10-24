To the Editor:
A recent letter in your newspaper mischaracterized my remarks and my intent when I addressed the first October meeting of the Kerrville City Council. Rather than repeat the false statements, I will simply say: The ethics policy for the City of Kerrville requires that each city official, including the mayor and council members, be familiar with the ethics provisions and to abide by them. One of those guildines specifically prohibits officials form using their city office to promote any political candidate. As Yogi Berra would say, “You can look it up” on the City’s web site.
In the April 22, 2021 edition of the Kerrville Daily Times, Council member Clarkson appeared in a photo with her family and a candidate for Place 1. The ad was encouraging a vote for that candidate. The ad’s signature had the words “Kim Clarkson, Kerrville City Council, Place 2.” On April 29, 2021, Mayor Bill Blackburn appeared in a similar ad containing a photograph of himself with that same candidate, urging a vote for said candidate with the ad signature “Mayor Bill Blackburn.” The May 2-3 , 2021 weekend edition of the Daily Times had an ad for the same candidate for Place 1. This ad included former mayors and finally, his photo and “Mayor Bill Blackburn.” These were not ads for Council member Clarkson, as the previous writer inferred, but for another candidate. I addressed both the Council member and the Mayor pointing out their violations of the ethics policy, asking if they would like to offer an explanation. Neither did. This was an in conjunction with the Council’s scheduled discussion of the city ethics policy, so it was hardly an “ambush” or a “gotcha” move on my part.
If Council member Clarkson had simply wanted to appear in that ad without mention of her seat on the Council that would have been perfectly fine. If Mayor Blackburn had done the same, even using his well-earned title, Reverend Doctor, that would have been fine. That is not what they did. They used their positions as city officials to promote a preferred candidate. Good, competent leaders are careful and circumspect about matters like these.
– Raymond M. Tear
Kerrville
Editor’s Note: After this letter appeared in another publication over the weekend, Kerrville City Council Place 2 member Kim Clarkson responded on social media with the following:
“Mr. Tear, who addressed council using the title of retired Presbyterian minister, never had a personal conversation with me before passing judgment. He doesn’t know that I obtained a legal opinion confirming I could endorse a candidate for the last council election before making any decisions. Distractions and unfounded attacks about my (and others’) integrity are sad and petty attempts to distract us from the good work we need to do for the city. If you read this, I hope you will ask me questions when you want information and not choose personal attacks. I want only the best for our beautiful town!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.