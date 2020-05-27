Letting go is a good and necessary part of life, and yet, is challenging, as we are often forced into the process unexpectedly. It is a time of saying goodbye, getting rid of stuff we don’t need, and is where our plans, disappointments, dreams, and life, collide with trust in God.
Many of us had plans when 2020 began. High school and college graduations, end of school events, exciting things on our calendar, trips, weddings, job and financial goals, all suddenly changed or put on hold due to the pandemic.
As I have pondered my own life and asked for God’s perspective, I have felt Him say that we are in a season of letting go. It is a time of letting go of the things that didn’t work out, the old life, a cleaning-out time, and a time to let go of any unforgiveness. It is a trading time of our agenda, for the plans He has for us.
I know from past experience with disappointments and grief, the importance of letting go, to move forward. It makes room for the future.
Letting go has not always been easy because I often times did not know what I was reaching for in exchange.
When my late husband was battling cancer, I felt like all our dreams were going down the drain. I called a good friend and mentor for help.
“I feel like all my dreams are being threatened and I don’t think my heart can take it,” I said, as tears streamed down my face.
“Kathleen, your heart will be tethered if you don’t start letting go of your dreams and Joe now.” she gently replied. Her words are always seasoned with compassion, so my heart was open to them and I knew she was a woman of great faith.
I clutched our dreams and wrestled with letting go of them. I told God exactly how I felt about it and that I didn’t like it.
I felt Him speak to me saying, “Kathleen, if all your dreams die, I will give you new ones.” My heart settled down, as I took a deep breath and decided to let go of my dreams and disappointments.
“Lord, I choose as an act of my will to say goodbye and let go of my dreams with Joe and commit this to you,” I hesitantly prayed.
The disciples faced the same challenge we do in letting go. Jesus did not give them much information. He just said, “follow me.” He didn’t tell them where they were going or exactly what would happen. He wanted them to have the adventure of walking with Him. They had to let go of life as they knew it, their occupations, their plans, and family, for something they had never known ... walking with God.
Job struggled with letting go of his family and possessions but God gave Job much more than he lost. Job 42:10 says, “...the Lord restored his fortunes and gave him twice as much as he had before. Job 42:12 states, “The Lord blessed the latter part of Job’s life more than the former part.”
As we let go and trust God, it brings closure, freedom, hope, new dreams and new life. It declares our trust in God.
My dreams and life as I knew it did die, however, God gave me new ones and continues to amaze me, as I’m sure he did the disciples and Job.
Isaiah 43:18-19 (NIV) states, “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”
What is He asking you to let go of - disappointments, your timing, past offenses, dreams, bad habits, job, and things you do not need in your life? Let me encourage you, dear one, to say goodbye, let go and exchange it for the great things God has to give you.
Kathleen is a Hill Country native, writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping people bring God into their everyday life. You can contact herat kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com and listen to her podcast at kathleenmaxwellrambie.podbean.com.
