To the editor:
A 2019 state law requires the expansion of the Kerr County jury room. This room currently holds eight jurors but MUST be renovated to have 14. We need to relocate the tax assessor collector's office to another address to complete this expansion in the current court building.
Relocating the tax assessor collector's office will be very beneficial for our community. The new building will have ample parking and a drive-up window, making this location more convenient and accessible.
While we are all concerned about taxes, it's essential to do the math. This renovation is a need, not a want. Pay for it over time with a bond issue today or raise property taxes to the max for the next seven years to save up the money for an even more expensive project later. It's just common sense.
Let's make the best, most responsible financial decision and vote FOR Prop. A.
– Todd Bock
Kerrville
To the editor:
Animal shelters play a vital role in our community. They help reunite lost pets with their owners, and when pet owners do not take care of their animals, they provide a safe and welcoming space for animals to get a second chance for a loving home.
Buzzie and I would like to throw our complete support behind Prop. C and the current bond vote, allowing our County to build a new animal shelter.
The current location was not even built to be an animal shelter. It is an old house that was donated to the County. This means that the layout isn't conducive to a shelter, and there simply isn't enough room to house all the animals. As a result, the county has had to euthanize healthy animals simply because there is not enough space to keep them. The close, cramped quarters also mean that contagious diseases are more likely to spread among animals.
By passing Prop. C of the bond proposal, we will be able to have a larger, safer, and purpose-built animal shelter that will benefit our pets, the employees, and our community. We will be able to reduce the number of euthanized pets, saving our county tax-payer money.
Our pets depend on us! Let's find a way to help keep them safe. Vote FOR on Prop. C.
– Brenda Hughes
Kerrville
To the editor:
I am writing to address my concern over the displayed books for banned book week at the Butt-Holdsworth library.
I, as a mother of seven, was appalled at the selection of books.
I was born in Kerrville and have lived here all my life. I have always imagined it to be a safe place to raise my children.
They made it seem like it was classic literature books that would be displayed, but instead it was books that are sexually explicit.
If a child picks up a book, and sees sexually explicit material, they cannot unsee it. I am not for banning books but I would like those books to be in a separate part of the library. Who knows what's in the public school libraries, but that's a fight for another day.
I would hate to think that our tax dollars are going to a place that would put this filth in front of children. I will never step foot in the Kerrville library again until something is done about this.
This was a place that I found refuge in as a homeschooled child myself and it is a place that many other homeschool families use often.
I hope those that have the power to do something will step up, because silence would be heartbreaking to many of us who are trying to raise our children in this beautiful little town we call Kerrville.
Thank you for your time and consideration in this matter.
– Sarah Fegenbush-Bauch
Mountain Home
To the editor:
I recently learned about the Butt-Holdsworth Library and their celebration of Banned Books Week, which initially left me happy that the library was wise enough to recognize that good literature should not be destroyed by one generation offended by another. Educated people recognize that books written with the flavor and customs of a particular time, still have lessons to teach other generations who have the maturity to read past the changes in language, morality and customs of those times.
Imagine my surprise to learn that the focus of the Library’s Banned Book Week were children’s books, promoting the normalization of gender confusion, homosexuality and homosexual acts among children, that have been banned by other libraries and school districts across Texas and the nation. The Butt-Holdsworth Library considers these books suitable for our children.
There is a distinct difference between banning a book because it contains language and acts from another time that offends, and banning a book because it promotes an agenda designed to destroy the family unit and a society that adheres to the values that are the foundation of western civilization.
Will there be any accountability for this obscene betrayal?
– Craig Johns
Hunt
