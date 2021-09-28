Don’t you just love technology? Me neither. As I write this article, I’m staring at this machine that I hate with the white-hot intensity of a thousand suns. Of course, it doesn’t belong to me - it belongs to my business, and so I can’t bash it into oblivion with a sledge hammer. I want to, though, because I remember an easier time in life without these carnsarned so-called tools. Nearly every day I’m faced with some ordeal that tests my sanity and general view of the world as a place where the good of mankind exists.
For example, I was trying to get into an app the other day, and I was asked to log in. First, it wanted my email address. No problem, but then it asked me for the password. I have many programs that I must access, and they always want to change your password for security reasons. Therefore, I keep a notebook to remember all these passcodes. Of course, the one I need isn’t in my little black book, and so I click the tab “forgot my password.” I am then told that the system will send a code to my cellphone so that I can reset my password.
We don’t get a signal down in the canyon where I live, and so I grab my phone, hop in the truck and race a mile up the hill to the highway where I barely get a signal. It takes a while to receive the code, but I finally get it, race back down to the house, and the computer tells me that the request for a new code has timed out, and I must start the whole process over again.
Two attempts later, I finally get the new code logged in to invent a new password. First, though, you have to pick a question so you can remember your password the next time this happens. Usually it’s a simple question like, “What was the mother’s maiden name of the third person you dated?” Once you tackle that one you must choose a new password, but it has to be more than eight characters, at least one number, at least one symbol, at least one capital letter, and so on. Keep in mind, however, that you can’t use any part of your name, or pets, or family members, or any other conceivable thought in your brain at the moment.
The big problem for me is that about the time I get used to some technical procedure, they go and change the darn thing, and at the ripe old age of 56, you just can’t teach an old dog a new trick that easily.
My kids, on the other hand, don’t seem to be bothered by all these new techno developments in the least. Whether it’s smart phones, computers, and all the other gadgets out there, they just power through any problems that come up. When I’m completely stymied, I just call one of them over, and a few taps later, they figure it out.
It’s sort of embarrassing to have your own kids make you feel like a completely useless individual. Heck I made a 68 on my 12-year-old son’s math homework last week, so I guess I’m just not the math/science/ technical skills kind of guy.
One of my favorite moves is Apollo 13 starring Tom Hanks. In a particularly tense scene, a tired Jim Lovell, played by Hanks, is trying to solve a calculus problem related to reentry, and he asks Houston to check his math. The conversation goes like this, “Houston, I’ve completed these gimbal conversions, but I need to check my arithmetic.” In the next frame, some of the smartest mathematicians in the world pull out their slide rules, check his calculations, and then confirm that he is spot on, and good to go. The fascinating part of this scene is that all of this problem is solved without the support of a computer. I often imagine myself as Lovell in this scenario. There I am as the commander of Apollo 13, tumbling thousands of miles out in space. “Houston, we have a problem… I have tried to apply this calculus equation to our angle of reentry, but I need you to check my arithmetic. By the way, Houston, can I use the word ‘takeaway’ instead of ‘minus’?”
I admit that I’m getting old. It’s just that these so-called advances in technology that are supposed to make life more simple - well, they don’t.
I remember an easier time when the term “mobile phone” was the length of the windy rubber cord between the phone hanging on your wall and the receiver. We didn’t get texts back then telling us to come home for dinner. You just ran home when it got dark, and if you waited too long, you had better be ready to run fast because darkness can sneak up on you. I actually remember my family getting our first color TV, and feeling like the richest kid in town. Google wasn’t even a word. If you wanted to research something, you used your family encyclopedia collection, or you went to the library and used the card catalogue - remember those?
Don’t you want to go back to life when pretty much everyone lived “off the grid” - even if they lived in the city? Me too.
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
(0) comments
