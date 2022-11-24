by Chief Eric Maloney
Kerrville Fire Department
The Kerrville Fire Department wishes all our citizens and visitors a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
We want to offer a few tips to keep your family safe and avoid inviting the fire department to your family dinner.
First, be sure your smoke detectors are in working order. Yes, even the one located in or near the kitchen.
Second, oil turkey fryers are high risk for uncontrolled fires and serious burn injuries if not handled and monitored properly.
If you must have fried turkey, we suggest the air turkey fryers.
These are oil-less and no mess to clean up, plus you don’t have to purchase the expensive peanut oil. All fryers should be in a safe, flat location that is away from children, pets and combustible items at least 10 feet from the house.
Between three and four times as many cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving Day as a typical day of the year.
Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires, so we strongly encourage people keep a close eye on what they’re cooking and to minimize the likelihood of getting distracted.
NFPA data shows that cooking was the leading cause of reported home structure fires and civilian fire injuries and the second-leading cause of civilian fire deaths and direct property damage, on an annual average between 2015-2019.
On Thanksgiving Day alone, an estimated 1,400 home cooking fires were reported to U.S. fire departments in 2019, reflecting a 228 percent increase over the daily average.
The good news is that the vast majority of cooking fires are preventable. By taking simple steps and precautions to minimize the likelihood of having a cooking fire, everyone can enjoy a festive, fire-safe Thanksgiving.
Following are tips and recommendations from NFPA to help people cook safely this Thanksgiving:
• Never leave the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop. Some types of cooking, especially those that involve frying or sautéing with oil, need continuous attention;
• When cooking a turkey, remain at home and check it regularly;
• Make use of timers to keep track of cooking times, particularly for foods that require longer cook times;
• Keep things that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers, and towels at least three feet away from the cooking area;
• Avoid long sleeves and hanging fabrics that can come in contact with a heat source;
• Always cook with a lid beside your pan. If you have a fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover because the fire could start again. Let the pan cool for a long time. Never throw water or use a fire extinguisher on the fire;
• For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. Only open the door once you’re confident the fire is completely out, standing to the side as you do. If you have any doubts or concerns, contact the fire department for assistance;
• Keep children at least three feet away from the stove. Kids should also stay away from hot foods and liquids, as steam or splash from these items could cause severe burns.
