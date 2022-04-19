In my opinion, Easter is certainly one of the big three holidays. Those, of course, being Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Smigus-dynguse (That’s what they call Easter in eastern Europe).
Since this is America, you are definitely entitled to your own opinion, but if it isn’t my three choices you’re just wrong. All the other holidays pale in comparison.
Valentine’s Day, romantic, yes, but not even close to the big three; 4th of July, basically a “festival of sweat;” and Halloween, seriously, you’re gonna compare Halloween to Christmas? Don’t even.
Okay, now that we’ve settled that argument, let’s focus on the Holy week, what it means to us, and why we love it. Yes, I know, that western culture has sort of paganized the meaning, and like Christmas, we can sort of take our eye off the ball. However, the kid in me still likes egg hunts, chocolate bunnies, and baskets full of goodies. All except for Peeps, you know, the colored marshmallow bunnies covered in sugar? No one actually likes Peeps. That’s why they’re always on sale after Easter is over. Mostly, I like just spending time with my family. Honestly, it’s been a few months (Christmas in fact) when we were all together, and it’ll be nice to get everyone under the same roof and catch up.
Since our youngest is now 13, we’re too old to do the egg-hunt thing. I used to love hiding eggs for the kids. With our first born, it was great. I’d spend hours hiding little treats all over the yard. I was so good at it, that sometimes I’d find plastic eggs left over from previous years with melted gummy bear gelatin still inside.
By the time our last child had reached egg-hunting age, the enthusiasm for the sport had sort of waned to the point where I was just taking loops around the yard, pitching eggs in different directions. But I still like watching others do the hiding and hunting.
These days, I find that I spend more time thinking about the story behind the pomp and circumstance, and you know what? It’s really sobering.
As a Christian, I’m more aware than ever before of the historical events that we claim to celebrate as they relate to my human status.
The truth is that wretched as I am, I need a place to come just as I am - wounded and broken. I need to be rescued, I need rest, and peace. In a dark and world where I am afraid, and peace is threatened, I ask, “Is there really is a place like that?”
Is there a truth that overrules man’s false narrative? Is there a foundation that cannot be cracked by the trickery of man’s mind, even my own? It’s true that I want to be worthy of honor, but even in the midst of wanting to do good, my practice is bad, even if it is just in my mind. Is there a justice system that is perfect in its accuracy of reasoning - that can discern good from evil and know the heart? Am I guilty as charged in that system, and if so, is there any hope of mercy before that court?
So, I come to the cross, and I find that throughout the history of the world, there is only one who is blameless, only one who holds sanctioned authority from the highest court, only one who stands on the bedrock of truth, having fulfilled every prophecy, only one who deserves a righteous verdict yet suffered the ultimate sentence. And, only one who conquered the supreme penalty, even death itself.
I am afraid to be here. What right do I have to claim a single shred of evidence in my defense? I am guilty before the throne of judgement. I deserve the same penalty of the cross. The rules were written before the dawn of time, and I have broken them all.
Yet laying here face down at the final judgement full of guilt and despair, I find good news. Great news. Absolutely magnificent news. There is now no condemnation for those in Christ Jesus. He took my penalty on himself. He paid my debt in full.
I look up, and the sun has risen. He has risen. It is spring, and life is blooming all around me. I can smell the fragrance of flowers in the fresh air, and I am at peace beside still waters. Here at the cross I find life, wonder of wonders … eternal life.
We celebrate the birth at Christmas, and deservedly so. We take time to be thankful at Thanksgiving which is appropriate. But, we remember, this week especially, that He came here to die. Therefore, we celebrate His death in substitution for our own, and His resurrection, for we who are in Christ Jesus have been buried, yet raised in the newness of life.
Don’t count your eggs, count your blessings.
