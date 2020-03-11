Keeping up with Kerrville: Street work a top priority

Between 2016 and 2019, the city’s street maintenance budget steadily increased by 47 percent as recent city councils made a more concerted effort to appropriately address street maintenance and repairs. In fact, 128 lane miles of street maintenance work has been completed over those years … but there’s still much more to be done.
In the summer of 2019, the current city council was presented an updated street condition assets and repair strategy. In response to a public mandate designating street repairs as a key community priority – 94 percent of residents responding to a 2019 Community Survey supported capital funding for street pavement projects – the city approved $8 million in Certificates of Obligations to fund the reconstruction of streets that have failed due to prolonged deferred maintenance. In addition, the Fiscal Year 2020 City of Kerrville budget, passed by city council last October, also includes $1,755,000 for near-term street maintenance activity in the current year alone, thereby ensuring that costly future full-street reconstruction needs can be kept to a minimum.
To understand what those funds will accomplish, it is first necessary to understand the present condition of Kerrville’s streets. In 2015, the city had a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) rating of 59.7, which is determined by driving specialized scientific street-assessment equipment over every city-maintained street in the community. In 2019, that PCI rating had improved to 69.1, thanks to the recent deployment of a combination of four different types of street repair technologies:
• Crack Seal repairs involve filling in cracks to prevent water infiltration and reduce deterioration;
• Slurry Seal repairs involve applying a thin surface mixture to seal the existing surface;
• Mill and Overlay work removes defects by milling approximately two inches of roadway material and overlaying with new material;
• Full-Depth Reconstruction requires the complete reconstruction of a failed roadway and removes up to eight inches of subgrade.
Crack seal, slurry seal, and mill and overlay improvements are financed by the city’s annual street maintenance budget, which is the $1.755M set aside for Fiscal Year 2020. The city has targeted 35 streets (approximately 24 lane miles) for these types of improvements in the current fiscal year, with approximately $50,000 going toward crack seal repairs, $750,000 anticipated for slurry seal and road base repairs, and the remaining $955,000 designated for mill and overlay repairs.
Full-depth roadway reconstruction is a more extensive approach to street repair that is needed after a road has completely failed. The city has identified 15 streets in its 2020 priority grouping as needing these more intensive reconstruction efforts - capital improvements that will use funds from the $8 million in Certificate of Obligation financing authorized by the city council last fall. Additional streets have been identified for 2021 and 2022 reconstruction efforts.
The current city council recognized that this level of resource dedication is vital if street improvements are to continue. Without the larger street maintenance and reconstruction budgets, the city’s street pavement condition will drop back toward an unsatisfactory level, and the more costly reconstruction needs will continue to increase. Going forward, the city will have to continue being aggressive in its efforts regarding long-term and consistent funding of street maintenance.
Thank you for your support as we continue to step up efforts to address this major priority.
To view the City of Kerrville’s Pavement Master Plan, please visit https://kerrvilletx.gov/1699/Pavement-Master-Plan.
Mark McDaniel is the city manager for the City of Kerrville.
