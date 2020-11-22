This past weekend I attended the memorial services of my husband’s aunt Elvina.
The stories I heard about her that day and all that she had accomplished during her 86-year life were remarkable.
She graduated from Center Point High School as valedictorian in 1952, but saved her college experience until she was 51 years old. She completed her bachelor’s degree as well as her master’s degree and became a life skills teacher. Teaching was her true calling and teaching those with special needs was her joy. She was a person who would befriend the friendless and take up for the underdog. At a mere four foot ten inches, she was a force to be reckoned with.
Her last decade of life was spent in senior living communities. This is where her life and heart intersects with mine. I am so concerned about the isolation that many of our seniors are feeling every day of this pandemic. Her daughter remarked that “Elvina was isolated and alone for six months prior to her final illness, and the loneliness undoubtedly had a large role in her physical decline and passing.” Please reach out to your friends and family members in geriatric communities to remind them they are not alone. In fact, reach out to a stranger that may not have any family close by.
My heart is full of pride about all that the Dietert Center has available in our community for our seniors. Please keep us in mind if you are a senior or have a loved one that needs assistance. We are a source of information to get you started and may just have all that you need right here.
Due to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in our community, the Dietert Center will be closed to the general public until further notice, but staff are still here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines.
This closure will primarily affect the Club Ed classes and activities. The health and safety of our participants, volunteers, and staff are of utmost importance.
We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance, Medical Lending program and our Drive-thru meals sevice. Please be assured that all staff working in these program areas are remaining vigilant with protective measures.
Don’t forget to place your Thanksgiving Pie order by Friday, Nov. 20. Choose from Buttermilk, No-Sugar added Pumpkin, Southern Pecan or a Breakfast Quiche. Call us or place your order online. Drive thru pick-up day is Nov. 25. The pies come in a white pastry box, so consider adding a ribbon or bow and giving one as a gift to someone that you are thankful for and make their holiday yummy. Plus, it helps our Dietert Center with some extra funds to assist our seniors.
Dietert Center is a drop-off location for the Boomers and Beyond Senior Services Alliance Blanket Drive. Drop off new blankets through Dec. 7 to be disbursed to our local seniors before the cold weather sets in. You can drop it off outside, knock on the door, and we will retrieve it. Or, better yet, drive thru to pick up a meal and drop it off at the same time.
If you, or a senior you know of, is in need of a hot meal, please give Bethanie Miller, our MOW Coordinator a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now. Join our Dietert MOW family as a participant or as a volunteer.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Nov. 18 – Chicken Tetrazzini;
• Thursday, Nov. 19 – BBQ Pork Riblett;
• Friday, Nov. 20 – Potato Crusted Fish;
• Monday, Nov. 23 – Pork Schnitzel;
• Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Swedish Meatballs;
• Wednesday, Nov. 25 – Roast Turkey and Gravy;
• Thursday, Nov. 26 – Closed for Thanksgiving;
• Friday, Nov. 27 – Closed for Thanksgiving.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
