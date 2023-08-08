Way back when the Earth’s crust was still cooling and dinosaurs roamed to and fro, I was a forestry student at Stephen F. Austin State University. As a freshman, young forestry majors had to survive a course called “Dendrology.”
The class was primarily designed to weed out all incoming freshman who didn’t have the right stuff. Therefore, it was akin to taking advanced calculus in your first semester as a math major. Dendrology is the study of trees, and it was taught by the most feared professor in the department, Dr. McGrath.
Even hearing the name today still makes me shudder with terror. He was a short, grizzled spider-looking guy with zero sense of humor. Therefore, he despised annoying smart-alecks ... one of my gifts and defining attributes as a youngster.
During the summers, he volunteered as a smoke jumper in the Pacific Northwest, as I recall. The class was a two-semester offering. In the fall, you were forced to take a three-hour lab, where students would take long hikes through dense timberlands and identify trees and woody plants by studying their leaves.
I say “hikes,” but that is a poor descriptor. The experience was really more like running a marathon twice a week up sheer gradients and then back down through mosquito-infested swamps, all of this while carrying a clipboard, a pencil, your Xylology textbook, and desperately trying to keep up with “Gandalf,” our nickname for the old woods wizard. Not only did you have to learn the common names of each species, but also their scientific names, their genus family, and their dichotomous identifiers.
At first, I hated Gandalf ... I mean Dr. McGrath. Okay, maybe hate is too strong a word. Nope, I really hated the guy. Some of the students (not me, mind you, but others) jokingly tried to think of a plot to murder Gandalf and leave him in a shallow grave under a Cornus Florida, that’s a Flowering Dogwood to the lay person. However, we (I mean they) never got around to it. The spring semester was even worse, you had to identify trees without any leaves on them. McGrath would pull a little twig out of his pocket and say, “Here’s your quiz for the day. What is this?”
He never jibed to my sarcastic humor either when I blurted out, “Oh I know, I know… it’s a stick!”
By some miracle, I actually made it through dendrology. Funny thing is, thanks to my old professor and his passion for trees, I can still see a specimen and immediately recall its names, its shape, growth characteristics and root type in the deep loamy soils of East Texas.
In fact, my loathing attitude about him as a person has also faded into something more related to gratitude. Go figure that.
Shortly after graduation, I moved to the Hill Country. In comparison to the Piney Woods, we don’t really have trees.
Oh, we have the bald cypress down by the river, and a few decent sized oaks and pecans, but most of our trees wouldn’t even qualify as bushes in the Piney Woods.
That is because we don’t have any dirt either.
Well then go outside and dig a hole. You won’t actually dig one, but at least you will soon get my general point. Our soil here in this neck of the woods is limestone based, and limestone takes a long, long time to decompose into anything resembling soil. No soil means no trees, or short trees without much of a root system.
Only the hardiest species can survive and thrive through our rocks, droughts, violent storms, flash floods, and occasional deep freezes.
To be honest, I sort of miss digging a hole. I have a little cabin down on Baffin Bay on the coast, and sometimes I go down there and dig a hole just for the sake of digging a hole. It’s kind of like therapy.
The droughts and salty winds down there are so bad that the only trees that can hack the climate are mesquite and live oak. Because of my heritage, I’ve tried to beat old mother nature and have planted pine trees, elms, and even several tropical species.
However, after three years and a lot of wasted time, effort, and cash you know what species I’ve found that works the best? Mesquite and live oak ... go figure.
