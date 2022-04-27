Editorial: First responders on the ballot, not a building

As a journalist, I believe it is my job to sit back, observe, absorb and report on what I see and hear in an effort to inform and enlighten our community without bias or motive, which is what I’ve done for 35 years right here in Kerr County.
I rarely write editorials, because journalist opinion pieces are not news, but while observing and absorbing the political climate locally I feel there is much to say from an unbiased newspaper person’s perspective.
What I have observed for the past two-plus years is anger … anger at COVID-19 restrictions, anger at the border crisis, anger at national politics and, most recently, anger over inflation, as well as the war in Ukraine.
This anger and mistrust of government has seemingly seeped into the fabric of our quiet community and has resulted in misguided attacks and obstruction on local issues, used as an outlet for overall anger, with local citizens taking out fear and anger over national issues locally, and forgetting that everyone serving in all elected and non-elected governmental leadership positions are neighbors and citizens, too.
To add context to my statement, I invite you to refer to our front page article about how one police officer was injured and multiple police vehicles were damaged during an attempt to detain a dangerous suspect.
Two weeks ago, a firefighter was injured battling a structure fire that claimed the life of a local resident.
In October, our police officers and firefighter/EMS crews responded to the unthinkable, when a mass casualty event occurred at the airport. During Winter Storm Uri and Winter Storm Landon, it was our police and firefighters that were on the roads, transporting citizens to safety and delivering water to residents who needed it.
These first responders live in your neighborhoods, their children attend school with your children and grandchildren and they sit in the pews at your church beside you.
So, after absorbing this data (as I do), think about Proposition A in the City of Kerrville Bond Election to fund a proposed Public Safety Facility that will house the Kerrville Police Department, Kerrville Fire Department, Kerrville Municipal Court and City of Kerrville Information Technology Department.
We’ve written a series of seven articles detailing challenges from the Kerrville Police Department, Kerrville Fire Department, Kerrville Municipal Court and the City of Kerrville Information Technology Department, with each basically laying out extreme deficiencies in space, technology and, in the KPD case, structural failure to their building.
In every instance, each of the first responders, municipal court and IT representatives were proud of their effort, vowed to put citizens first, no matter what, and never complained while answering my questions about how they are challenged.
The facts are:
• KPD building is structurally failing, needed technology is not available due to facility limitations; no space is available for personnel, with some housed in converted closets; and evidence storage space is a constant battle.
• KFD struggles for and juggles locations for mandatory and necessary training; firefighters sit on countertops, tables and floors for shift meetings; and the KFD Administration building is rented for $42,000 per year because no other space is available;
• Municipal Court operations were supposed to be temporarily relocated to its current location in 2008. The layout of the structure poses significant security and workflow issues; and the structure and plumbing is also failing;
• The city’s IT department staff spends 75 percent of their time with KFD and KPD, and must travel from their office location to assist first responders with their technical trouble tickets;
• The proposed Public Safety Facility will be 69,000 square feet to house operations that currently use 35,000 square feet. The additional space will help alleviate current space constraints and will accommodate future growth;
• The cost of the project is $45 million. That amount cannot be exceeded and it includes all furniture, fixtures, equipment and technology so that, once completed, staff will be able to report for duty in their fully-functional workspace;
• A property tax increase is necessary to fund the Public Safety Facility. That increase will be approximately $169 per year on the average home ($250,000 value) and citizens over the age of 65 are exempt from this increase;
• City of Kerrville property tax rates have stayed the same or decreased for the past 12 years.
I’ve watched as many of the same angry citizens publicly opposed debt incurrance by the City of Kerrville for the Water Re-Use Pond, the Kerrville Sports Complex and the construction of the River Trail, all of which have proven to be successful projects both in use and reception by the community. No petition to force a bond election was circulated for these projects, which were funded in a manner that did not increase property tax rates, and debt continues to be repaid through sales tax dollars and not property tax.
So, while little surprises me, I was shocked to see, in today’s “defend the police” environment, that local citizens would sign a petition against the Public Safety Facility. After speaking with several people I was acquainted with who signed that petition, we all discovered that they were not given accurate information, and if they had known the property tax implications they would not have signed it.
Additionally, the group of people who circulated the petition claimed, at the time, that they were in favor of a public safety facility and in support of first responders, but only wanted to the voters to get a say in the addition of debt to the City of Kerrville balance sheet.
Unfortunately, misinformation continues to be circulated, fears are being stoked and confusion continues to abound.
I encourage each of you to read back through our series of articles to get the facts that include tax rate details, cost analysis and daily struggles our first responders, municipal court staff and IT department endure. I encourage each of you to vote and be heard. Most importantly, I encourage each of you to gather proven facts, not conjecture.
Citizen involvement in local government is important, and should never be discouraged. But elected officials and city staff should not be the target of misplaced anger toward national issues that ultimately results in obstruction of local progress. Support of first responders should never be political.
My family is a first responder family. I’ve lived and witnessed the dedication of our first responders first-hand and struggled through the stresses the job places on families.
Knowing all that I know, it is my opinion that this is not the time and the Public Safety Facility is not the issue to “take a stand,” because whomever you are mad at is not a police officer or a firefighter. The KPD and KFD challenges have been documented and shared as the basis of the need for the new facility. No matter your justification or reasoning, I believe that by forcing the bond election, our first responders have been placed on the ballot … not the facility itself or the property tax rate … and the only question is … are you for them or against them?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.