Well, that was embarrassing. As an Aggie football fan and a supporter of the university (by way of my daughter’s tuition) last Saturday was not a good day.
Maybe I’m just being negative. Let me spin it another way. Other than throwing, catching, tackling, running, blocking, offense, defense, special teams, and coaching the Aggies looked pretty good last weekend. Does that sound more upbeat? I’m referring, of course, to Texas A&M’s loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
“Who, you ask, are the Mountaineers?”
I don’t really know. Apparently, Appalachian State has a football team. I didn’t even know Appalachia was a state and I certainly don’t know where it is.
Don’t judge me. I’m willing to bet that you don’t either. I had to google it, but it’s in Boone, N.C. nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Actually, it sounds pretty nice, and I bet it’s a fun place to be right about now.
At least more fun than College Station, Texas. You Longhorn fans didn’t get the win either, but at least you went down with a fight and darn near beat the No. 1 ranked team.
The Aggies actually did beat them just last year, and so I’m wondering what the heck is going on?
I guess the real reason for my sour mood is because I’m on a diet. Trying to stay optimistic when petty things like football games aren’t going my way is difficult, especially when I’m hungry. I like to eat and I don’t mean simply having a meal. I mean taking multiple trips at the “all you can eat catfish buffet” kind of eating.
The owners over at Mill Creek Cafe here in Leakey don’t make much profit on guys like me, and if you read my articles you already know about my affinity for Blue Bell ice cream.
Therefore, when it comes to diets, I like to keep things simple. I’ve tried most of the latest fad-diet regimens. Paleo, Mediterranean, Ketogenic, Atkins, Vegan, South Beach, you name it, and I’ve tried it.
While most of them work on some level more or less, I find that the more complicated they are, the less resolve I keep in maintaining them for any length of time.
Therefore, at the end of the day, I have learned to stick to the basics. Here are some important tips that I’ve picked up along the way. Some may be difficult to understand because they are based on science. Therefore, I’ve listed them in sequence, and I’m attempting to establish these four simplified rules as “Kerr’s Diet Plan for Angry Men.”
I know what you’re thinking - why not just call it a diet for normal men? However, that won’t work. It only works if you are irritated and irate because this diet is synonymous with dark emotion. In fact, anger is the proof that the diet is working at all. Here are the basics of the plan;
Tip No.1: Stop eating. The philosophy is complicated, but if you eat too much, you gain weight. Of course, not eating makes me angry. More on that later.
Tip No. 2: Don’t eat anything that tastes good. In other words, if you like to eat it, it’s bad for you. That means no more chips, ribeye steak, baked potatoes, or Blue Bell ice cream. If you consume food that tastes like cardboard or Styrofoam, you should be fine, but don’t eat too much of it.
Tip No. 3: Put lime juice in your water. If you don’t like to drink water, you can make it more refreshing with lime. Personally, I hate lime juice, so I wouldn’t know if this is true, but I hear it’s a good idea. I just drink lots of diet soda. Yes, I know it’s bad for you and it sort of violates Tip No 2, but it’s better than drinking water.
Tip No. 4: Learn to live life in a constant state of anger and embrace it. Since being hungry all the time makes my fuse short, my family has learned to just leave me alone when I’m on a diet. We all get along better that way. For example, if I’m really hungry on my diet, and the Aggies are losing to Appalachian State, it’s best to just leave the house, rent a hotel room, and come back home later in the week. Just think of it this way, since you’re losing weight when you’re angry, that’s a good thing, right? You can be nice after you lose all that weight. If you disagree, you can pipe down and mind your own business, no one asked you.
There, that’s it. If you follow these simple four rules, you will look and feel great in no time. Actually, it’ll take many months of anger and existence without any joy in it, but hey, that’s life and I’m told that it’s better than no life at all. Right now, I’m not so sure.
