I’ve always preferred cold weather over the dog days of summer, but I must admit that last week was pretty rough.
Being in ranching, I managed to get stuck on a spread north of town and as the roads began to ice, I was unable to get safely back to my family in Leakey.
Therefore, I had to survive on tap water, deer jerky, ramen noodles and a small fire stove for warmth. My only entertainment was my golden retriever, Henry, and a paperback version of “A River Runs Through It” by Norman Maclean. Cabin fever threatened to drive me mad, and by the third day, my mind was drifting in and out of sanity.
Just kidding. Actually, it was delightfully wonderful. My best pal by my side, a warm fire, and a good book. Does it get better than that? Don’t know because this is Texas, but maybe we’ve made it through the last of the really cold, cold snaps and we can get started thinking about spring. Now that it’s February, allow me to remind you guys that Valentine’s Day is less than a week away.
The ladies, of course, already know this and have been planning ahead, but for us dudes, we just don’t get all that excited about it until it’s almost too late. Therefore, let me caution you men to avoid the temptation to procrastinate. Get your act together before the big day. Trust me, you’ll thank me for it later.
One of the daunting challenges of Valentine’s Day, for guys anyway, is surviving the embarrassment associated with baring one’s true feelings and vulnerability in front of others. That’s what women want - for guys to make fools of themselves. Even my 20-year-old daughter knows that I will go to great lengths to demonstrate my love for her in front of her friends.
Now, understand, readers, that I am a cool guy. Heck, I could give you half of my coolness, and still have enough left over. However, when your child becomes a teenager, you lose all of your coolness in their eyes. So, every father has a choice when their daughter starts to become repulsed at the thought of being seen around her dad.
You can either mope around in depression for the remainder of her time at home, or you can embrace it, walk like a man and attempt to retain your dignity in the face of certain humiliation. For this reason, I took it upon myself to sing to her on Valentine’s Day in her school and in her classroom every year from the third grade until she graduated.
At first it was extremely awkward. Wearing his famous white jumpsuit and singing Elvis Presly’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” while holding a teddy bear and a red rose takes a man of grit. By her senior year, though, her friends came to expect it, and I was able to pull off renditions of Barry Manilow’s “Can’t Smile Without You” with confidence. Heck, on one occasion, I even used backup singers.
In fact, my wife of 34 years has come to expect some zany demonstration of my affection for her on Valentine’s Day, too. It might come in the form of a poem, or even a group of recruits hitting a knee and doing Tom Cruise’s version of “You’ve Lost That Lovin Feeling” from Top Gun.
The cheesier the better, and so I say, get out there guys. Be creative, make a total fool of yourself for your Valentine. Just a few moments of insane courage and you’ll be the man of the year.
