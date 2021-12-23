by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
The Christmas season has attached to it many legends which illustrate the importance of the gift and gift-giving. Some of you know that I have studied the story of the Magi and the numerous legends that have developed about their journey to and from the stable in Bethlehem.
Most of these speak to – in some way – the importance of gift giving.
For example, there is the Russian legend of Baboushka – a woman who is known as Belfana in the Italian version. Baboushka is an old and lonely woman. Her husband and child have died, and she lives her life largely in solitude with few friends to keep her company.
But – on occasion – a weary traveler will pass by her home. She is not an ill-tempered woman, and so she always tries to provide the traveler the warmth of her fire and a meal. Imagine her surprise when, one night, as she responded to a knocking at her door, she opened the door and found three fine horses there with finely dressed men upon them. She invited them in, but they declined. They needed directions – not food or warmth.
They were on their way to see a child who would be king and the savior of all men and women. She had heard of no such birth, so she was of little help to the three men, but she invited them in again. They refused her offer once more but made an offer of their own: “Come with us,” they said, “let us – together – find this child.” But the night was already so dark, and the wind was already so cold. And who was she but a lonely old woman? No, she could not go. The men wished her well, and they were off again.
Then she thought, and she thought. She had been a mother once. She knew how hard it was to take care of a newborn and clean the home and feed the family. And those men – nice as they might have been – were going to be no help with any of that. Baboushka had a broom, and she knew how to bake. Perhaps she could offer something to this child and his mother after all.
She packed a small bag, including flour to make bread. She packed her broom. And she headed out into the night to find the three men and travel with them. But it was a cold and dark night, and she had no horse. Several hours into the journey, Baboushka knew that she would never find them and – likely – she would not survive the night herself. Oh, how she wished she could have tended to the mother and child.
And then the angels came – to honor the gift she desired to give. And instead of flour, they filled her bag with unending gifts and culinary delights. And they bestowed on her broom the power of flight. Her heart leapt, and she jumped on her broom zooming away into the night to find the three men and join them on their visit to the child who would be king. She never found them.
But on cold, dark nights in the dead of winter, she continues to search for them, flying around the world on her broom in her quest to find them, giving all the children she meets along the way gifts from her bag and good things to eat. Though her search is unceasing, her heart is – finally – full, and her joy is great.
The legend reminds us that it is good to give.
I think it is easy to be cynical and overly critical of gift-giving at this time of the year and in the midst of Black Fridays and Shop Local Saturdays and Cyber Mondays. But let us not be too hasty to dismiss gift-giving as superficial and shallow. The legend of Baboushka speaks to the idea that giving is deeply human and sacred and good.
Like anything, it can be made grotesque, but that is something done to it, and it is not the inherent quality of the thing or the act itself. It is good to give. A small child taught us that 2,000 years ago in a stable in Bethlehem. Not a legend, that story, but more of a promise really. A promise that the giving of a gift is and must be liberating, sacrificial, wonderful, terrifying – and essential to the human experience.
All of us at Schreiner University wish for you a thousand gifts this holiday season: under the Christmas tree, in the laughter shared with friends and family, within the peace of your home, and as you sing carols and feast on cakes. And may you give to those with whom your lives intersect a thousand gifts in return. Merry Christmas!
