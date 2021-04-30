We are busy here at the center this week. With the help of our Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator, Dub Thomas, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Air and Army National Guard Services, we began our second and last series of COVID vaccinations for our Meals on Wheels clients and other senior community members.
This time we joined with Peterson Hospice and Home Health, Tri-County Home Health, and Doyle Community to provide vaccinations for homebound seniors and their caregivers or family members in the home. One hundred shots were given out at their home or in our drive-through service at Dietert.
In the process of calling all of our 300 Meals on Wheels clients, I am happy to report that over the course of two series of vaccinations, 98 percent of our seniors have been vaccinated. We also checked with our MOW volunteers to assure they had the opportunity to participate as well. At least 98 percent of those volunteers have also been vaccinated and that helps us assure that our clients are well taken care of.
We didn’t stop there, as we also offered the vaccines to our Call Reassurance, Personal Alert Link-PAL, and Take Five Day Respite Care clients. The volunteers for those programs and our Handyman Service and Dining Room volunteers were also polled to determine their needs. I am happy to say that the majority of our volunteers and staff are currently well-protected with vaccines.
All of that helps with planning and preparation for getting this building open soon and seeing everyone’s sweet smiles again. Our building is still currently closed for full regular programming right now, but if you need anything, give us a call or just knock on the front door to give us a chance to help you out. As I have said before, I will shout it from the rooftop when we are back open for full time activities, classes, and groups. Give us few more weeks to prepare for the party.
We have been busy renting out the facility for local businesses, Chamber of Commerce, City, and individuals that need extra space to socially distance for a special event, meeting or training. Give Waverly Jones a call at 792-4044 to learn more about our available space and rates. The options also includes our outdoor deck and lawn space.
Mark your calendars for the DLI kickoff event on June 3 at 6 p.m. at Schreiner University. The Dynamic Learning Institute is excited to open with a presentation from the Symphony of the Hills – The Heartbeat of the Texas Hill Country. More information will come soon about this special event, but you can go ahead and reserve your seat for this free event, as tickets will be limited. Sign up at www.clubed.net or give us a call at 792-4044. DLI is a partnership with Dietert Center, Schreiner University and SERV Kerrville.
The Dietert Center staff are here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within health and safety guidelines. Please give us a call for any special needs you might have for Meals on Wheels, Friendship Cafe Drive-Thru, Medical Equipment Lending, Personal Alert Link units, and our Call Reassurance program.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-pus, and in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, April 28 – Chicken Salad & Pasta Salad;
• Thursday, April 29 – Battered Cod Wedge;
• Friday, April 30 – BBQ Beef on a Bun;
• Monday, May 3 – Chicken & Broccoli Stir Fry;
• Tuesday, May 4 – Ham & Beans, and;
• Wednesday, May 5 – Italian Meatballs with Pasta.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
