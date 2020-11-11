The exceptional and important work of the Veterans County Service Officers received funding from the Kerr County Commissioniers' Court for the current year. This will allow local veterans, dependents, and survivors to obtain easily access to assistance in applying for valuable benefits from federal, state, and local agencies.
The Kerr County Veterans Advisory Committee wishes to extend thanks to the Commissioners' Court for their decision to fund the VCSOs. We also wish to extend our wishes for all in the community to have a happy and safe Veterans Day.
– Vicki Marsh, Bill Cantrell, Byron Warren, Gary Noller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.