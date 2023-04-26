by Mayor Judy Eychner

As your Mayor, I want to address some statements that have appeared in print in recent advertisements in our community. The city has been accused of not being transparent on several specific items. I want to explain and give our citizens the CORRECT FACTS regarding these items. Our City staff is exceptionally professional, always transparent and truthful. I apologize to every City employee for the unprofessional and inaccurate accusations to which they have been subject.

