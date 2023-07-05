Where in the world is Larry?
Buy Now

 Larry Hesketh visits the Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville, Pa.

Linda and I left on April 28 for Washington, N.C., which is a small, tourist town on the Pamlico River 22 miles east of Greenville, N.C. We had overnight stays in Meridian, Mississipi and Camden, South Carolina. 

We were too enthusiastic the first day; 738 miles, and 12 hours on the road.  We agreed that we’d drive less each day, and we did.  Next stop was Camden, S.C., a little over eight hours and 548 miles.  Camden has a very nice downtown with many shops. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.