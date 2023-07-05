Where in the world is Larry?

Linda and I left on April 28 for Washington, N.C., which is a small, tourist town on the Pamlico River 22 miles east of Greenville, N.C. We had overnight stays in Meridian, Mississipi and Camden, South Carolina.
We were too enthusiastic the first day; 738 miles, and 12 hours on the road. We agreed that we’d drive less each day, and we did. Next stop was Camden, S.C., a little over eight hours and 548 miles. Camden has a very nice downtown with many shops.
We shopped at the Piggly Wiggly for snacks, drinks, and coffee. The next day was four hours, 266 miles into “Little Washington” as it is known.
Linda’s brother and sister-in-law had been there several months before and really enjoyed the sights and restaurants, so we added three days and two nights in Washington to our planned trip to Salisbury, N.C., and had a wonderful time there.
We stayed in an apartment on the main street, which is named ... wait for it ... Main Street. We walked in a four-block area during our morning and evening strolls, and had dinner at one of the two restaurants, the Bank Bistro and Bar, and the Hackney Distillery, using historic bank buildings for new dining experiences. Both vaults are being used in the restaurant business.
We enjoyed the architecture and original windows around town very much, especially the First United Methodist Church and Washington Cafe Bakery (previously Rachael K’s Bakery) building. As we walked, we noticed each lamppost had two speakers, and easy-listening music playing as you walked. There are many gift and curio shops. Then we discovered the Hershey’s Ice Cream Shop, my childhood ice cream, made 15 miles from my hometown.
We had fun talking with the young employees there about teaching English in China and Italy many moons ago. The young man had asked me about my hat, which was a gift from my Chinese students. We also found a wonderful Italian restaurant, Marabella’s, for our other evening meal. There is also a walking area by the river parallel to Main Street. Driving out of town, we stopped at Washington Cafe (Rachael K Building) for coffee and pastries to get our hearts started.
The original purpose of the trip was for Linda to attend her grandson’s graduation from Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C., and I could return to my daughter’s home in Pennsylvania. The last trip was cut short because of COVID in the family, and we had to skip my high school reunion.
I should also mention Linda’s grandson had a four-year lacrosse scholarship, and scored a goal in his final game. So, we headed west to Salisbury and checked her in and settled in her room, and I headed to Pennsylvania.
I drove through the afternoon and evening until 8 p.m. and needed a motel, but didn’t want an interstate location. Highway 11 parallels I-81, so I exited at Mount Crawford, and began a search online. I found “The Village Inn” had many favorable comments and a reasonable price, so I made a reservation over the phone, and drove to the outskirts of Harrisonburg. Wonderful, exceptionally clean room, wonderful breakfast and the waitress gave me permission to “dunk.”
There were lots of locals at large tables all solving world problems. The motel and restaurant has been in three different locations over a period of 95 years, all within a quarter of a mile from the present site. One couple has been returning there for 65 years to relive their honeymoon. It’s exceptionally clean throughout, and there is a landing strip behind the motel. The cost was $79.
I drove to New Cumberland, Pa., and to my Air Force buddy, Jim Nancarrow’s home. Jim drove from Pennsylvania to join me for four days when I drove the perimeter of Texas in 2021. We had talked about where to visit the next day and drove to Kutztown, Pa. to visit the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center, but it was closed, so we went to “Plan B,” and toured the Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville, Pa. Driving to Kutztown, we had been on backroads and stayed on those roads, many without white lines, to Pottsville.
We drove past beautiful green fields, Amish and Mennonite homes with large gardens, very clean barns, and a baseball game where the left fielder and the shortstop were wearing bonnets and long dresses. There are unique aromas coming from the farms and fields, and I learned many people can distinguish between cow, pig, and chicken manure by the different aromas. That might be TMI. Most barns had one silo, but several had four or five. I watched carefully for a “barn-raising,” but didn’t see any construction underway.
The Yuengling Brewery began in 1829 in Pottsville, and continued in operation until 1919, the beginning of Prohibition. They used the beer-making facilities to make and store dairy products, including ice cream. At the end of Prohibition, Yuengling shipped a truckload of beer to President Roosevelt on the day the 21st Amendment was ratified. Ice Cream operations continued until 1985. The brewery is about to have the sixth generation of Yuengling family members run the business, when the current President Dick Yuengling transfers control of the company to his four daughters. They have worked at the brewery, some since college, and others since 2014.
I spent most of the next week with my daughter and granddaughter in the Lancaster/Lititz area, visiting museums, Amish farms, and restaurants. One farm had a large food supplement store, and the husband and wife came from the home, got into an enclosed buggy and headed off, maybe to church, maybe to Costco. We spent time in Lancaster at the Charles Demuth Museum (1883-1935) where he had his studio and his family home. His work is on display in Texas museums at Dallas Museum of Fine Art, McNay Art Museum and Whitney Museum, (San Antonio), Amon Carter Museum of American Art (Ft. Worth), and other museums in Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Museum of Modern Art and Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York), and the Museum at his home in Lancaster, Pa. I learned much about my granddaughter's college courses and her travel plans, while we shared lunches and dinners at home and in Amish restaurants.
