What if we really believed all that God said about us? What if we took all the negative things people say or the lies we believe about ourselves and traded them for the truth? What if we truly believed God was our father? What things would we attempt if we really believed God was with us all the time?
These are questions I pondered but I am not the only one that has thought about them. Years ago, Psalms recorded David’s thoughts about what God said about him. Psalms 139:13-14 states, “For You created my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb, I will praise You because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Your works are wonderful, I know them full well.” (NIV)
Do you believe those words about you? They are truth, but I have to admit, I have not always believed them. I had to exchange the lies I believed about myself for what God’s word said about me. I did not see myself as someone carefully made for special purposes and I sure did not feel wonderful. I have ministered to many people who share with me that they feel the same way about themselves.
Deuteronomy 14:2 says, “For you are a people holy to the Lord your God. Out of all the peoples of the Earth, the Lord has chosen you to be His treasured possession.” (NIV)
Often times life experiences lead us to believe that we are not special, no one treasures us or that the God who created us has not chosen us.
I remember being the last one chosen on the school kickball team in fourth grade. That event of getting picked last, impacted a little girl 51 years ago. It took me over 20 years to see myself as special and chosen by God, as well as others.
Romans 9:20 states things plainly. It says, “But who are you, O man, to talk back to God? Shall what is formed say to Him who formed it, ‘why did You make me like this?’ Does not the potter have the right to make out of the same lump of clay some pottery for noble purposes and some for common use?” (NIV)
These are strong statements about us not questioning God in how He made us and the purpose we are called to. Each of us has a very unique purpose here on earth. I will never be president of our country but that does not mean I am not important or special or that the purposes I was created for are not valuable.
For years, I knew about God, went to church, studied the Bible, but I did not see God as my father. A series of challenging events occurred and I was in a place of only having God to really depend on. It was in that dark time, I began to see God’s kindness, faithfulness, love and that I was really His daughter made in His image.
Deuteronomy 32:6 asks the question and declares who God is, “…Is He not your Father, your Creator, who made you and formed you?” (NIV)
In the Lord’s prayer in Matthew 6, Jesus included you and me when he said, “Our Father, in heaven, hallowed be Your name…”(NIV) God is our daddy and we are his kids.
Perhaps your earthly father is not here for you, or you do not have a good relationship with your dad. I challenge you to rest in the truth that you have the best and most loving father in God. Get your identity in Him, believe the truth that you are special, loved, treasured, made in His image for unique purposes and ask Him to open your heart to believe all He says about you. Trade any lies you have believed about yourself for His truth and step into the wonderful things He has ordained for your life. I ask God to bless you abundantly as you step into the incredible life your father God has for you.
Kathleen Maxwell is a native of the Hill Country, a writer and speaker. She is passionate about helping others discover the joy of walking with God. She will lead a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at The Kroc Center. To register or for details, contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com. You can also purchase her book, “Thriving Through Seasons of Grief” at www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com
