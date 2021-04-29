City continues relentless focus on long-range water needs

Last week’s economic summit sponsored by the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce highlighted the inevitable growth forecasted for the Austin-San Antonio-Hill Country triangle over the next 10 years. This expected influx in new commerce and workers presents substantial business and economic opportunities for Kerrville, but it also comes with many challenges.
Perhaps the biggest challenge will be ensuring that our area has a water supply adequate to properly support new growth. Fortunately, Kerrville has in the past been blessed with forward-thinking stewards of our water resources, and the adoption of a long-range water plan by city council in 2020 further emphasized the city’s commitment to ensuring that our water needs continue to be addressed and met in a timely manner.
Currently, the City of Kerrville obtains its potable water supplies from a diverse set of sources such as surface water (Guada-lupe River), groundwater from local aquifers, as well as the utilization of aquifer storage and recovery (ASR) of surface water. In fact, the city has more than one billion gallons of stored surface water in the ASR system, which equates to approximately a year’s worth of water based on current utility customer usage data.
While these sources will continue to supply the majority of Kerrville’s water needs, the 2020 water supply plan is a 100-year plan that places a prime focus on developing additional water strategies. Preferred and primary strategies include increased conservation management and efforts, development of an Ellenberger well, acquisition of new water rights to improve the reliability of surface water supplies, and the development of remote well fields.
The city has already made or is making progress on all of these strategies. On the conservation front, the city’s 95-million gallon Water Reuse Storage Facility completed in 2018 in east Kerrville has proved crucial in supplying a major water source for local heavy-use irrigation customers, while at the same time freeing up strain on the city’s drinking water supply capacity during peak usage times in hot summer months. Reclaimed water volumes eliminate the need to use approximately 260 million gallons of community drinking water per year for irrigation purposes, which equates to what almost 3,800 households utilize annually.
The city, in partnership with the Headwaters Water Conservation District (HWCD), also brought in its first Ellenberger Aquifer well in 2020. Located near Loop 534 and Legion Drive, the well can produce more than 700 gallons of fresh groundwater per minute (or approximately a million gallons per day), and will be a major asset to business and home expansion in the east Kerrville area. The city and HWCD plan to continue exploring the Ellenberger Aquifer with the intent of putting even more large wells into production.
The city is also working to secure more water rights in Kerr County, and will explore establishing a remote water well field to the north of Kerrville in the Ellenberger aquifer as an additional water source.
The City of Kerrville currently supplies approximately 1 billion gallons of potable water per year to 10,000 utility customers, and the aforementioned long-range water strategies are estimated to add an additional 300 to 400 million gallons per year to our potable water capacity. However, we cannot rest in our efforts. Going forward, we will continue a relentless pursuit of new water strategies.
