Over the past several weeks we have replaced the numerous Biden-Harris signs stolen from our yard, with the clear thought and prayer that the culprit(s) would see the error of his, her or their foolish actions, and cease and desist from illegally interfering with our Constitutional rights.
According to Mark Twain, “It is easier to be fooled than it is to admit you have been fooled.” Stop the foolishness, stop being fooled.
– Will Spencer Hart
Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.