Just like the title says, my wife is a teacher. So, that means I’m the husband of a teacher.
Our school calendar in Leakey ISD starts this week, a little later than Kerrville, but by the time you are reading this, we’ll be post-launch. The first week always takes some adjustments.
Early mornings and late nights make for long days. Teachers are salaried employees. That’s the only way the state of Texas, along with the communities they support, can afford them. Heck, if they were paid by the hour, most teachers would be millionaires after getting paid for time spent in preparation even if they were making minimum wage. If normal employees work 40 hours in a week, my wife works 40 hours in a day. I know that sounds impossible, but it feels that way, and if you are the spouse of a teacher, you know exactly what I mean.
Being the husband of a teacher is a full-time job in itself. You have to be a cheerleader, a counselor, a judge, a nurse, a mechanic, a courier and a mother. You also have to provide food service for the family, cover transportation for the kids and shop for school supplies. If you don’t, your teacher wife will give you “the look,” and trust me, you don’t want to get “the look.”
It’s a hard fascial expression to describe, but it falls somewhere between, the “I’m going to send you to the principal” look, and the “I’m going to kill you with my bare hands” look. Neither of these looks are that attractive, so I just do what I’m told.
Now if your wife is an elementary teacher, you must be prepared for “Bulletin Board Week.” By the way, I know I have lots of names in quotes, but that’s the only way to categorize all the weeks of a teacher. There’s the “First Week of School,” the “Last Week of School,” the “Week before Christmas.” Then there’s the “Week Before STAAR Test” ... You get it.
Bulletin Board Week is a misnomer, because it is actually the entire month before school starts. Elementary teachers put more thought into the design and engineering of their classroom bulletin board than NASA did with the space shuttle.
Each year, teachers are graded by administrators, parents, and students on the quality and creativity of their bulletin board. As a general, yet unwritten rule, no idea is acceptable if it has ever been used by any other elementary teacher in any classroom of the United States since the creation of time. Of course, this does not apply to middle school teachers.
Middle school teachers just write their name on their bulletin board, and save the rest of the space for the names of unruly students that they send to the office. Therefore, it is a proven scientific fact that elementary teachers work harder than middle-school teachers. This was an ongoing debate between my wife and me because a long time ago, and in a galaxy far far away, I was a middle-school teacher.
However, it’s hard to argue that middle-school teachers work harder than elementary teachers when you wife comes home and you’re watching Monday Night Football with your feet on the ottoman.
If you are the husband of a middle-school teacher, all I can say is “I’m sorry, and bless you, child.”
I taught middle school for 10 years, but that was a long time ago, and the facial tic left over from that era has just started to subside.
Anyway, the whole point here is to show a little respect for all those teachers out there. They have a rough job, and the first week can always feel a little overwhelming.
If you haven’t heard, they are getting in short supply these days too, and I’m not surprised.
Hug a teacher today, and let them know how much you appreciate them. Send them a care package or flowers or something to give them a boost. Discipline your children so they don’t have to do their job and yours. You know, stuff like that.
Have a great week.
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect.
