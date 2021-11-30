To the editor:
In 1776 and 1836 our American and Texas forefathers fought and died for the liberties we have today.
Both the United States and Texas constitutions embraced a justice system where all persons could address grievances and those accused of crimes could be tried by a jury of their peers.
The freedoms we enjoy only exist through each of us embracing our responsibility and sacrificing a few hours of tme as jurors. Without you, our justice system does not work. Without you, there is not a venue to address our grievances. Without you, there is not a legal check on the legislative and executive branches of government. Without you, the system is broken.
Twice this month citizens of Kerr County were summoned for jury duty. Less than 20 percent appeared and the courts could not proceed with the jury trials. The failure of Kerr County citizens to exercise their rights is a waste of resources, costs the county and the parties a lot of money and, more importantly, shuts down your justice system.
It’s an insult to our forefathers and our veterans who fought to preserve our freedom. Please don’t give away your liberty, do your duty and let’s protect the most fair justice system in the world.
Repectfully,
M. Rex Emerson
198th District Judge
Albert D. Pattillo, III
216th District Judge
Susan Harris
County Court at Law Judge
