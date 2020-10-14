I enthusiastically endorse the re-election of Bill Blackburn, Judy Eychner and Delayne Sigerman to city council.
This council has demonstrated the ability to work together for the betterment of Kerrville. They supported funding to revitalized the Doyle Center and Arcadia Theater that will improve the quality of life for our citizens and provide additional entertainment options in our city.
They have volunteered their time to support food drives that have provided essential services to our needy citizens during this pandemic. They have led the city through one of the most turbulent years in memory and the city has emerged as strong financially as it was at the beginning of this year.
They approved an agreement that resulted in Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing locating a plant in our city that will provide 400 high-paying jobs over the next several years and accelerated much needed street repairs by issuing debt, taking advantage of historically low interest rates. All of this was accomplished while lowering the tax rate to offset increased appraisal values.
And the council meetings have been free of political bickering that has dominated the agendas in the past.
But I believe the most positive thing this council has done is to allow city management to execute the plan approved by council. We have an outstanding management team. The council is the board of directors and as such should ensure that we have competent professionals running our city and then get out of the way and let them do their jobs.
– Danny Almond
Kerrville
