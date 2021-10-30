by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
Last week, I participated in Students vs Staff Episode 4 (otherwise known as the 4th annual videogame contest on campus).
Because I know you can keep a secret, I will admit that the contest is rigged. We overweight the point-system to favor an old Atari game (Combat) knowing that our current students have no idea how to use the classic joystick and red button of the 1980’s Atari console, and that the staff can use little else.
The event is hosted by Schreiner’s Student Activities Board, and they bring in the eSports team to try to take us old-timers down. Ha! I carried the winners’ trophy triumphantly back to the administration building after the event on Tuesday night feeling pretty proud of the staff and myself (and more than a little bit tired – it was, after all, after 8:30 p.m.)
Though proud, I can admit that the victory was much less impressive than the extraordinary students I met. Videogamers are surrounded by stereotypes: they are sullen and solitary; they wear nothing but dark hoodies; they lack any sort of social skill and only interact with others in the virtual world. Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.
I had more fun that evening during the videogame contest than I have had in weeks. I encountered men and women who were outgoing and inclusive. They took time to show me how to play the games. They encouraged me even when I was in last place, and they showed the same respect to their peers, too. They were fiercely competitive but kind and caring to a person. They were the sort of men and women that I hope all of our graduates will turn out to be.
I was so impressed with them that I decided I had to peer behind the curtain to get a better view of what was going on with the eSports team, so I showed up at their weekly team meeting. They were meeting in “the Bunker,” the home of Schreiner eSports, which is located on the first floor of Baldwin Hall. There must have been some 40 students – some women but primarily men – gathered together on that Wednesday afternoon.
When I stepped in, the meeting was already underway (punctual, those gamers are!) They were talking about communication strategies for dealing with someone who might have been talking bad about you behind your back and to other teammates or non-gamers. The student leading the discussion (a sports psychology major) provided an overview of possible responses to this situation, mapping out ways to maintain civility and to practice deep listening in order to understand what is really going on. Then, he had members of the eSports team role-play different scenarios related to this type of communication challenge.
As you might imagine, the team had great fun with this role-play exercise. They took it entirely seriously, but their sharp wit and cleverness had everyone laughing at the same time they were learning. When the student leader asked for volunteers, hands shot up around the room. When the eSports coach asked to have the white board brought to the center of the room, players jumped to attention and got that white board moved.
After about 30 minutes, the team meeting transitioned into improving in-game play. The student facilitator began to grill members of the various teams (eSports hosts a variety of teams competing in specific videogames: Smash Brothers, Rocket League, and Valorant – among others) about communication strategies within each game. “What happens when a teammate calls out…?” And then the facilitator would call out an in-game phrase so the team could discuss its meaning and how members should react. This might as well have been a language foreign to me, because I could not follow what they were saying.
But I saw unambiguous evidence they were thinking critically about how best to respond to their colleagues and reasoning analytically about what the consequences of one response or another might be. They were becoming more effective communicators. They were becoming more effective collaborators. They were applying the skills that we hoped we had been teaching them throughout their educational experience.
Before I went to visit the eSports team, I expected all the stereotypes to be true. I expected to find a group of students that were largely solitary and sullen – probably wearing dark hoodies and focusing on their videogames and little else. I found something entirely different, though. They are the very best sorts of students. They are the very best sorts of people. And I find myself wishing that I could spend more time in their company and on their team.
I have marked my calendar to watch some of their matches on Twitch (you can watch, too, by looking for the link on Schreiner’s event calendar). Twitch is an online platform featuring eSports matches, and Schreiner team members provide commentary and analysis of game play as we compete against other schools. If you cannot find the Twitch account, come hear more about the team at the Business and Innovation Forum hosted by KerrEDC in early November. They are being featured in one of the concurrent sessions.
I walked back to my office on Tuesday night with the trophy from Episode 4 of the Staff vs Students videogame contest – knowing that the game was rigged just enough so that it made it almost impossible for students to claim the prize. But as I crossed campus that night, still giddy from an evening spent with smart, capable, kind, and effective gamers, I knew that – by whatever standards that matter – they are the ones who are winning.
