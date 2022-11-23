by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
As a folklorist, I am well aware that some of our most beloved traditions are entirely constructed and, often, have a contentious history. One of the most interesting examples of this type of tradition is the Thanksgiving holiday.
We argue that Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday by situating it within American history and American expressive culture, but that placement is not convincing on close inspection.
For example, though we like to point to the Pilgrims as the originators of the holiday, there is little historical evidence to suggest that this is accurate.
And even if we established that they were the original celebrants, Pilgrims probably would have highlighted fasting and praying instead of eating and football.
More likely, the tradition descends from a very common experience in most all agricultural communities, identified generically as the Harvest Festival. These were end-of-the-harvest celebrations that included merriment and feasting.
They were important moments in the agricultural calendar because the stakes could not have been higher. In a world without supermarkets and Amazon deliveries, a poor harvest meant that winter was going to be difficult and perhaps deadly. A good harvest meant survival for another year.
We also can assume that our founding fathers would have been conflicted about what to eat on Thursday, Nov. 26, 1789, the date that George Washington declared would be used for the still-new nation to “unite in rendering unto Him our sincere and humble thanks.”
Benjamin Franklin, after all, argued that the turkey should be the national bird of the U.S. instead of the bald eagle which he considered a “bad moral character.”
We know, too, that Thanksgiving’s identification as an official federal holiday was contested throughout much of our country’s history. It was not until 1941 that Congress passed a joint resolution designating the fourth Thursday in November as a nationwide Day of Thanksgiving.
Norman Rockwell plays a role in all of this making and unmaking of the holiday, too. Like other influential artists, his paintings did not just reflect who we were as a people, but he helped shape who we wanted to be as well. One of his most famous paintings is called “Freedom from Want.”
It is the third in a series of four oil paintings known together as the “Four Freedoms,” which were inspired by President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1941 State of the Union Address that has the same title. Originally appearing in the Saturday Evening Post, all of the paintings in this series have been reproduced over and over in a variety of venues.
The “Freedom from Want” painting captures the moment at a Thanksgiving dinner table when the grandmother-figure places the turkey on the table while the grandfather-figure stands expectantly to ... bless the meal? carve the bird? eat?
The Thanksgiving table is crowded with friends and family and delight is on the faces of everyone. A figure in the bottom right hand corner peeks out at the viewer inviting the viewer into the tableau. It is an idealized image of what Thanksgiving is supposed to be. There is a deep truth in the painting but a high expectation, too, about how every Thanksgiving should look: fine china, nice clothes, appropriate decorum, perfectly prepared food.
Most of us will not be able to produce a “Freedom from Want” Thanksgiving. I encourage you not to even try. Thanksgiving is not ruined if an uncle tells an inappropriate joke, grandpa falls asleep before he gets up from the table, or if the gravy burns. Thanksgiving is so uniquely American not because it is perfect and precious, but because it is a complicated mess.
This lovable and delightful messiness, I believe, are precisely the elements that make Thanksgiving a uniquely American holiday, not its supposed connection to a history that never was and cultural expectations that are impossible to meet.
And so, Schreiner wishes for you a Thanksgiving that is wonderfully sweet and deliciously savory. We hope the blessings you experience most vividly are the sound of laughter and the company of family and friends.
We hope you decorate your table with all the traditional elements that you have come to expect in a Thanksgiving celebration, but that you also remember that Thanksgiving is not so much about these created traditions, but ultimately about recognizing that we are still surviving, that the harvest is past, and we will make it yet a while longer. Let us enjoy these moments while we have them, giving thanks for the goodness of them all.
