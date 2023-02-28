For whatever reason, I’ve always been somewhat of a student of child psychology. This interest has continued throughout my careers in education, Christian camping, and youth involvement.
I guess this fascination has helped me to understand how kids interact with themselves and their parents, and their world view - all of it shaping our culture from past to present. Being at the tail end of the Baby Boomer generation, I see the world though a different lens than young people do today. By the way, it helps to categorize generations with a name.
Baby Boomers, for example, were born from 1946 to 1964. We’re the product of a bunch of soldiers coming home following WWII and promptly having the largest segment of offspring America has ever produced. Next came Generation X, born from 1965 to 1980, and after they grew up we had the Millennials born from 81-96. Kids today are known as “Gen Z,” and frankly, they don’t have all that great a reputation.
Indeed, I read a lot of critical material on the Gen Z’ers. They’re too glued to their phones, they don’t know how to do anything, they can’t stay focused, no social skills, unable to complete a task, blah blah blah. Employers complain that the “Z” gang has such a perverse sense of entitlement that they aren’t worth the investment, and “the American dream” as we knew it is becoming “the impossible dream” because these kids today just don’t know how or just aren’t willing to work for it.
Consider technology in the rapid evolution of how generations communicate and interact. We baby boomers still recall black and white TVs, and computers were for NASA, not personal homes. Yeah, we could walk around with phones, as long as it was less than two feet from the base on the wall. Remember when you could get long cords that stretched down the hall so you could talk in your own room?
Man, that was a 1980s example of freedom of speech. Gen X grew up as the computer revolution was taking hold, and Millennials came of age during the internet explosion.
However, in this progression, what is unique for Gen Z is that all of the above have been part of their lives from the start. They’ve never experienced life without mobile devices, Wifi, social media and on-demand entertainment.
In fact, the implications of growing up in an “always on” technological environment are only now coming into focus.
Therefore, you can imagine my “excitement” when I learned that I would be hosting a bunch of high school juniors on a hunting trip at the ranch where I work. “Great,” I thought out loud. “I get to babysit a bunch of yuppy larvae Gen-Zers with guns!”
I braced myself, expecting the worst, and frankly, being out of the high school youth game for a few years, I was a little nervous about the whole event. Man, was I wrong.
All five of the guys I had on the ranch were just about as polite as any young men I’ve ever encountered.
“Yes, sir,” and “Thank you, sir” were part of their regular vocabulary. They listened intently, learned quickly and even the newbies assigned to me for the first hunt were equal to the task.
In fact, I found them to be a breath of fresh air, compared to the adult clientele I usually have to contend with.
Every safety procedure was followed to the letter, and each piece of direction in the field was received with immediate reaction. They were funny, ready to help out, and most of all, they enjoyed the experience, giving me great satisfaction in my role as a guide.
Therefore, to all the naysayers out there slamming these kids today, please allow me to brand your criticism of our current boys becoming men as “excrement from the south end of a north bound horse!”
Yes, they have their issues, just like all of us have.
True, their motivations and learning processes are different today, but that is true of every following generation.
Heck, they even speak a different language. However, these kids today are the leaders of tomorrow, and after my experience this weekend, they still have the potential to lead us well in an unknown future.
I am reminded as a former history teacher that throughout the American experiment, it has been the young that bailed us out of trouble. It wasn’t General Patton or Eisenhower that won WWII. Rather, it was a bunch of 18-year-olds that had the energy and courage to follow orders.
“Hey guys, give me some dap on that!” Don’t worry, it’s a Gen Z thing. Have a great week.
