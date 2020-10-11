I was part of a special birthday parade on Saturday for a precious lady, Hazel “Nana” Oehler. She turned 100 years young last week. The love of her family including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, her many friends and church family was overwhelmingly felt that day. Dietert was the set-up place for the parade to travel to the Brookdale Guada-lupe River Plaza just down the road.
Cars were decked out with yellow balloons and signs of well wishes. With a lead from the Kerrville Fire Department truck, we set out for the celebration. Seeing the joy on her face as each car drove by slowly or stopped to say “Hi” from the car window made my day. Our seniors need us - all of us - to help them not feel so isolated. Please reach out to your family, friends and neighbors to share some of your time and attention with them.
As I say reach out to our seniors, I know it is really needed because due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed to the general public until further notice. Our Dietert friends want to come back so bad, but we just have to make sure all is safe for our seniors. We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance and our Medical Lending program. As always, please give us a call if you are in need of any services and we will sure try to help you out.
We have started a few activities that can meet social distancing guidelines including, Art Time, Tai Chi and Good Books on Mondays, Stress-Free Painting in Watercolor on Tuesdays, Physical Fitness Group on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, and Line Dancing on Tuesdays.
Classes include “Texas License to Carry” on Saturday, Oct. 10, “Medicaid Qualification for Long Term Care” on Oct. 13, “Anatomy of Anger Workshop” on Oct. 14, “Introduction to Microsoft Word 2013” for three sessions on Oct. 19, 21 23, “Medicare 101 – What it’s all About” on Oct. 19, and “Comparing COVID-19 to Influenza” on Oct. 21.
The Stress and Flex Aqua classes on Monday and Thursdays and the Zumba Gold classes on Friday and Saturdays are continuing at The Center for Fitness, so be sure to sign up to keep that blood pumping and those muscles energized.
Peggy Pilkenton, RN, our Dementia Care Advocates coordinator, has a few spots open for her “Dementia Awareness Series” on Oct. 7 from 3-4 p.m. Session One introduces “The Basics of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Related Dementias” and Session Two, scheduled for Oct. 21, will cover “Changes Affecting Memory, Cognition and Communication.” This educational series is open to anyone wanting to have a better understanding of what dementia is. So many lives are affected by a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another related dementia. The more we learn, the better prepared we are to cope personally or lend a hand and heart of support to another. Sign up soon to reserve your seat.
The DLI - Dynamic Learning Institute’s next presentation, on Oct. 13, will showcase the Museum of Western Art. Darrell Beauchamp, MOWA Executive Director, will give you a personal view and tour of the museum and the current exhibits. As a special treat, you will also get a behind-the-scenes tour of the permanently homed pieces that have been donated over the years. Get to know your hometown museum.
While it may seem like we are 100 percent open, we are technically still closed to the general public and our Dining Room is still closed. Give us a call at 792-4044 to confirm if your class will be in session.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is free. A donation is always graciously accepted as well. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for next week is:
• Wednesday, Oct. 7 – Smothered Pork Cutlet;
• Thursday, Oct. 8 – Battered Cod Wedge;
• Friday, Oct. 9 – Grilled Chicken;
• Monday, Oct. 12 – Herbed Baked Chicken;
• Tuesday, Oct. 13 – Santa Fe Pork Stew.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
