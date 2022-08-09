For the record, I’d like to finally state the facts as I remember them in writing, because stories get embellished over the years. Not by me. I always tell the story exactly the way it happened because I have journalistic integrity. However, that may not be the case with other members of the family, and I’ve heard reports of some pretty bizarre versions told by folks I don’t even know.
Therefore, as a firsthand witness, I would like to set the record straight with the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Warning, this article contains graphic descriptions and content that may not be suitable for the meek. Reader discretion is advised.
If you’re still reading, let it be known from the onset, that the Kerrs believed, and still believe deeply in the act of corporal punishment as a means of discipline for children. I have the actual instrument of choice still hanging from the fireplace mantel in my fishing cabin. Fifty years ago, it hung from the mantel of our home in Tomball, Texas and although it was used sparingly, it was always on display waiting to deliver torment and suffering at a moment’s notice. It’s a paddle made from one-half inch thick oak plank and it still has the Greek fraternity insignia for Delta Tau Delta inscribed on the front. Apparently, it was a gift from the senior Delts to freshman pledges. The devilish imp who made it knew the art of dispensing pain, because it was just the right size and weight to generate optimal bat speed. Coupled with the dense but thin-grained oak, it could deliver unspeakable horror on impact, and it was feared with absolute respect by the boys who lived in this chamber of torture that my parents called home. Being first born, I usually received initial sentencing, and my little brother by two years followed. Even today, our mutual admiration for each other as men is derived from knowing that we each survived many ordeals and lived to tell the story.
I admit that my brother and I were no saints. In fact, we lived most of our adolescence somewhere between two measures of sanity my mother often described as “I’ve just about had enough” and “enough.” The phrase “Just about” obviously meant that the line could be tested further before crossing into the red zone, and I always had an uncanny ability to push the envelope just to the brink with mom before easing off to avoid sentencing. By the way, my home had a policy of equal opportunity enforcement of punishment from both parents. Choosing between the two had a natural system of checks and balances. What my mother lacked in arm strength, she made up for in energy and enthusiasm. Dad’s administering of “so-called” justice, on the other hand, was much more matter of fact and without emotion. After a hard day’s work, he would simply nod at us to assume the position so he could deliver a few licks and then get back to Monday Night Football.
As the years went by and my brother and I grew, we learned to act out our fear of undeserved mistreatment by fighting with each other. Pummeling the little wimp was easy at first, but by the time he emerged from puberty, he could put up a decent defense, and sometimes he would even be the aggressor in our little battles. It was understood, of course, that these skirmishes were just sparring rounds and not intended for real harm, but my mother’s nerves sometimes disagreed.
Life in those days was fairly routine on school mornings. I was usually the first one awake, and my usual practice was to turn the shower on and wait for the water to get hot while I hunted for a towel. On one particular morning, however, I had to go all the way across the house to the laundry room to find a towel, and by the time I got back, my brother had stolen the shower from me. He just walked into the shower as if he himself had turned on the water, and that just wasn’t going to happen. I distinctly remember asking him politely to get out because I was there first, and he actually said to mind my own business. Therefore, I had no choice but to remove him from the shower stall by force, and throwing the curtain aside I stepped in and the battle commenced.
I don’t recall the exact details of the brawl, but I do remember him punching me in the stomach while I tried to drown him under the shower nozzle. Holding his neck with both hands, I wasn’t able to brace myself from the body blows, and I think that we inadvertently dislodged a few tiles from the enclosure walls during the scuffle. Unbeknownst to us, my mother had come into the kitchen and had heard the commotion while pouring her coffee. Being an elementary school teacher, she had no time for shenanigans from her boys, and had apparently yelled through the walls for us to pipe down the racket. However, at that very moment, I had managed to get leverage on my brother and was using his head as a battering ram against the wall between us and the kitchen. Strangely, it was at that very instant when our dearest mother crossed the threshold of “just about had enough” to “enough” in two nanoseconds, and grabbing the paddle, she grimly strode into the bathroom. I can still hear her words echo in my mind today… “Cover anything you value!” With both hands gripping the paddle like a baseball bat, she swung multiple blows in both directions without any regard for aim in the general direction of her beloved sons. Of course, you can imagine our frozen surprise which we still speak of today. How could our own mother betray us like this? The whole experience was embarrassing to say the least. Not because of two naked guys getting beaten in the shower by their mother, and not because we had demolished the remodeled bathroom. The real reason is that the whole thing was completely not my fault.
After a lot of counseling and therapy, the family has emerged with little lasting damage. However, even as adults when we get together for family reunions, we don’t share bathrooms. The fraternity paddle is still one of my most precious keepsakes. It will be passed along for generations and displayed for future Kerr offspring to fear. It’s almost funny, though, that the paddle that I once knew as smugly exposed evidence of a torturous environment is now not that troubling to look at. Heck, I even like it. Yes, I admit that it is way less painful to use than to be used upon. Hopefully, some day in the not-so-distant future, my children will understand too.
