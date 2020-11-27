You are not the savior

As the holiday season approaches life can become very busy and overwhelming, if we let it. We can easily assume responsibility that is not ours, and feel like we have to do everything or the world will fall apart. We must realize, we are not the savior of the world and God sent us the Savior, Jesus.
I was in my mid-40’s when I began caregiving for my mother, who had a rare auto-immune disease in her brain. I was quickly thrust into caregiving, while I was trying to balance my career in social work, being a wife and mother.
I had just started my job as Executive Director at the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Kerr County and was in full-time ministry. I had no doubt I was called to this position. My job entailed working with women in crisis and in need of life changes and job skills, as well as ministering to them, raising funding and recruiting volunteers. Balancing being a wife, mother of three, my new position was enough for me, when suddenly I had a family member in crisis. How was I going to handle one more thing?
One day, Mom stopped taking her medication from anyone but me. I felt responsible to keep her alive. I left work one day to give mom her medicine and was racing back to the office to finish some tasks. I needed to finish a few things at work before I could see my youngest son play basketball. Then the phone rang and it was my daughter, who was a freshman in collage, needing some advice and while on the phone with her, a client beeped in. I took the client call, prayed with the woman, and returned to talking to my daughter.
My husband called, and he had something important he needed me to do immediately. I began to feel overwhelmed, as I had five people that all needed something from me. I felt like I was not doing anything well and tears began to stream down my face as I realized I was going to be late to my son’s basketball game.
“Lord, I feel like a failure and I don’t feel like I’m doing anything well,” I prayed. “I need your wisdom and need you to show me how to do all of this well,” I continued. It was then I felt God spoke to me, as clear as a bell.
“Kathleen, you are not the savior, I am.” More tears streamed down my face as I agreed with God and relief poured over my body. I was only responsible to love God, maintain my peace and trust in Him and pray. I could not keep mom alive, that was His job. My first God-given responsibility was to my husband and children, and the rest had to fall in line behind them.
Isaiah 45:2 says, “…And there is no God apart from Me, a righteous God and a Savior; there is none but Me.” Only Jesus is the savior and holds life and death in His hands.
I continued to pray and gave all the pressure to Him, repented of trying to be mom’s savior, as well as the rest of the world. I quickly realized all I had to do was hold God’s hand and walk with Him in this unknown land of caregiving.
Psalms 25:25 states, “Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long.”
Mom’s illness lingered for nine years before she died. When she passed away, I could rest, knowing that I had done the best I could. Caregiving for her taught me how to walk with God in the unknowns of life and realize I was not the Savior.
This holiday season, ask God to show you any area where you have tried to be the savior to others, and let Jesus take His rightful place as Savior of the world.
Kathleen is a Hill Country writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping people bring God into their everyday life. She can be reached at kathleenmaxwell1@ gmail.com or you can listen to her podcast on kathleenmaxwellrambie.podbean.com and on her website, www.kathleenmaxwellrambie. com.
