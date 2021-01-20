I want to share a good memory story about the Dietert Center with you today. We received a grant from Meals on Wheels of America and PetSmart to help our MOW clients with some of their pet needs during the pandemic.
Through a local partnership with Ark Veterinary Clinic, Kerrville Ranch & Pet Center, and The Big Fix Homeless Cat Project, we have been able to provide some love to the animals that love our seniors.
Well, last week, Waverly went to one home to pick up two dogs to transport for checkups and thought she recognized the owner. When she returned the dogs back home, she decided to visit for a while to find out how she knew her. Turns out this sweet lady used to be one of our Dietert Clowns.
She shared special stories with Waverly and even pulled out her photo albums to reflect on fun times. The Dietert Claim Clowns started providing smiles to our community in 1969 and were involved in many activities throughout the area for man years. This group of volunteers continued their service until around 2017.
When Waverly returned to the office she came in with a big smile. What a delightful visit about good times gone by and memories shared. One thing I find truly special is that this lady spent hours upon hours volunteering for the Dietert Center and our community and now it is her time to receive service from us. When an organization has been around for more than 50 years, that is what you get, a return investment to our community and that is exactly what Harry Dietert wanted. I am so proud to be a part of that investment 50 years later.
Plus, I think when we open up again, a reunion of Dietert Clowns is a must-have event because we all need to smile again.
Just a reminder that the AARP National offices have closed all AARP Tax Services in Kerrville for the full year and that includes the one usually held at the Dietert Center. The Dietert Center has been providing space at no cost to the AARP program to help our community with their tax preparations for many years. I know the volunteers that have been assisting with this program are disappointed that the service has been discontinued due to COVID-19. We have been advised to tell everyone to seek out other local tax preparation services for this tax year and hopefully they will be back next year.
Interested in seeing what volunteer opportunities might be available during the next few months? Give Tony a call to set up an appointment to learn more. Our Meals on Wheels drivers are keeping those hot meals going out every weekday, but sometimes we might need an extra person, so if interested, give us a call.
The Dietert Center will be closed to the general public until further notice, but staff are still here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines. All staff working in these program areas are remaining vigilant with health and safety protective measures.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Jan. 20 – Breaded Pork Cutlet with Gravy;
• Thursday, Jan. 21 – Chicken and Dumplings;
• Friday, Jan. 22 – Bratwurst;
• Monday, 25 – Swedish Meatballs;
• Tuesday, Jan. 26 – Baked Chicken with Gravy;
• Wednesday, Jan. 27 – Santa Fe Pork.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
