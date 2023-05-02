by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
The campus was filled with alumni this weekend, back to celebrate with their alma mater, for our annual Recall (or homecoming) events. This was - in my experience at Schreiner - the most well-attended Recall. It was aligned with a regular admitted students on campus day and our Spring Concert, which altogether made for one of the most exciting weekends of the year at Schreiner.
Schreiner Institute, College, and University can document over 11,600 living alumni and former students. They reside in over 1,600 different cities and in 33 countries. (We believe that our oldest living alum is about to turn 102 years old.) That is a lot of Schreiner out in the world.
Our alumni are taken care of through the Alumni Affairs office on campus and through the Schreiner Former Students Association. A variety of events are scheduled for alums throughout the year, including events on campus and in communities around the state. We had a special reunion for basketball players in January, and next weekend we will host our Centennial Athletics Banquet to honor our current student-athletes and during which we will name our Schreiner Centennial Team, recognizing outstanding athletic contributions over the last 100 years.
We are encouraging our alums to return this summer to spend a few days living in the residence halls, going to classes, and enjoying the variety of amenities our campus now offers.
I think that one of the reasons this Recall was so well attended and so emotionally powerful was that we had a very special group of golden graduates to honor this year. Fifty years ago, our graduates included the first cohort of women who lived on campus in the AC Schreiner residence hall. They remembered that the ratio of men to women in those early years was quite favorable for the first female students and that their residence hall was situated in a place that the men on campus had to walk by it every time they left or returned to their own halls. That meant there were plenty of opportunities for Schreiner men and women to inspect each other. And unsurprisingly, many of these inspections turned into affection and then love and then marriage. So this year, for the first time, Schreiner’s golden graduates included couples who met on campus, who were friends with our other couples who had met on campus, and who all had remained friends throughout the last 50 years.
An alma mater is literally translated as a “fostering” or “nourishing mother.”
Those of us who have attended a residential college, whether we lived on campus or not, understand the reference. As one of this weekend’s speakers noted, we join together for four years (or in the case of some students who attended both high school and the first two years of college at Schreiner - six years) and live together in deep community, sharing meals and rooms and experiences with each other.
It is a profound time of growth that remains with us throughout our lives and that we carry with us though our lives, but may take us far and away from the college and the people with whom we were once so attached. But in their company again, we pick up conversations as if time has not passed, and we laugh and cry about things that happened many, many years ago but that still live vividly in our memories and souls.
It is good to welcome former students back to campus. They remind those of us who work at the university today that, though our students are only with us in residence for four years, our lives are deeply connected across space and time by this fostering mother we call Schreiner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.