I can’t say it enough ... Keep it in Kerrville.
This is our eleventh year to promote our “Keep it in Kerrville” campaign during the holidays in the Hill Country Community Journal.
We published the first section in November of 2010 and continue each year in an effort to remind residents how important it is to keep sales tax revenue flowing into the community.
Each year we try to educate local shoppers as to the importance of spending money right here at home. No doubt this is something we should do year-round, but let's start with the holidays for now.
As an example, we suggest you "follow the dollar."
If you spend $5 at Gibson's Discount Center, that $5 ends up in an employee of that store's paycheck. That employee then spends it at Mini Mart, which is then given as change to someone else, who spends it on lunch at Acapulco. That same $5 becomes a tip to the waiter, who then deposits in it the offering plate at church.
If you chose to spend that $5 in San Antonio or online, all of those local people would not have benefitted from your purchase.
Seems simple, doesn’t it? But imagine that same $5 multiplied by thousands of residents across the county — it adds up fast.
Another bonus of shopping local is in the redistribution of sales tax revenue.
For every $100 you spend in Kerrville, $1.50 is distributed back to the city and 50¢ is distributed to the county.
That fact alone should help you make decisions on large purchases, like buying a new vehicle, simple. Why give Boerne or San Antonio residents the benefit of your purchase when local parks, children's organizations and infrastructure projects could use it right here at home?
Research shows that a dollar spent at a locally-owned store is usually spent 6 to 15 times before it leaves the community.
We had so much response from our first issue and continue to hear from people who thank us and say, “I've never thought about it like that.” So as long as we can reach people with this very important message, we will continue to promote the Keep it in Kerrville concept.
Shop long, shop hard and above all else ... Keep it in Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.