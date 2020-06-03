Dietert News – June 3, 2020

Well it is the first week of June and unfortunately the center remains closed to classes and activities physically in our building. But, we do have a few class options available offsite.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place for all classes and enrollment may be limited, so sign up soon to reserve your spot.
For many years, Dietert Center and the City of Kerrville have collaborated to provide Water Aerobics at the Olympic Pool. You must be a member of the Dietert Center ($35 for one year or $25 for six months) in order to attend. There is no charge for the class. It all begins June 16 and will continue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. for the next couple of months. This class will give you the opportunity to receive a low-impact exercise routine and make some wonderful friends at the same time.
Through our partnership with the Center for Fitness, you can sign up on the Dietert Center website for Stretch and Flex Aqua class on Thursdays 10:45–11:30 a.m. or Zumba Gold on Fridays 8:15-9 a.m. and Saturdays 9:30-10:30 a.m. The Stretch and Flex Aqua class is a combination of stretching and strengthening the upper and lower body and trunk muscles in a warm therapy pool. It is ideal for beginners interested in building fitness or for those with certain orthopedic problems. The Zumba Gold class is exercise in disguise. It takes the Zumba formula and modifies the moves and pacing to meet the needs of the active Baby Boomer, as well as those just starting their journey to a fit and healthy lifestyle.
Larry Arnold will be instructing the Texas License to Carry - Department of Public Safety certification course on June 13 from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Buck and Bull Range. This class is limited to 12 students, so sign up quickly to reserve your spot. For more information about the class, visit www.talonsite.com/ltc.htm.
I want to take a few minutes to thank some special people who work here at the center. Shonna Ebert, our executive chef, and her kitchen crew Corina Dominguez, Rosie Gutierrez, Mary Jane Mills and Garrett Van Tassel put lots of love and care into cooking more than 300 meals every day for our Meals on Wheels friends. Their attention to cleanliness, health and safety guidelines and food preparation during this time has been impeccable. I’m so proud that our kitchen is always getting the highest marks on their health inspections.
Also, our Meals on Wheels Coordinators Bethanie Miller and Linnette Shine have gone above and beyond to assure that seniors in our community are fed and cared for. My heart swells with pride when I think about the love and passion they show for this program and all of the volunteers who deliver these meals.
We had an extra volunteer during this time and I would like to thank her for her support in getting the meals and supplies out to our volunteer drivers. My niece, Kelsey Kleypas, came home from Texas Tech and while doing her remote classes couldn’t just sit back and do nothing. She has a heart of gold and loves to help. Thank you, Kelsey, for helping to make those days easier on Bethanie and Linnette. I know they will miss you as you move on to serving as a camp counselor for the remainder of the summer.
We are still delivering hot meals to more than 300 seniors every day (Monday-Friday). The clients are excited to see someone every day and our volunteers are happy to see them. If delivering meals is something you ever thought about doing, now is a good time to get started. Give Tony Ramos a call 792-4044 x250 to learn more about it.
If you have seniors in your neighborhood, please continue to check on them to make sure they have what they need and give them some love, so they don’t feel isolated. If they are in need of the Meals on Wheels program, please ask them to call us at 896-8117 for eligibility information.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information. Hope to see everyone very soon.
