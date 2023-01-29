by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
January is a time of new beginnings. The New Year reminds us that everything starts again sooner or later, and this perpetual looping gives us hope and opportunity (and, alas, the burden) to do better and be better than we were in the previous loops.
Our current mythic imagination presents an ancient Father Time closing out the old year and being born anew as an exuberant Baby New Year on the morning of Jan. 1.
Were we to live in ancient Egypt or among the ancient Mayans, we would consider the flooding of the Nile or the passing of the sun directly overhead the start of the new year. But regardless of the time and place, humans have expressed a general consensus that the new year is a new beginning.
At Schreiner University, this January is particularly poignant as it kicks off our official Centennial Year – and what a year we have planned: a spring concert on campus featuring Kolby Cooper, a summer trip to Alsace in France to visit the birthplace of Charles Schreiner, an exhibit at the Museum of Western Art featuring Schreiner treasures from our first hundred years, a fall concert on campus with the Symphony of the Hills, and a celebration of the legacy and excellence of Schreiner women at our annual Women’s Leadership Conference.
Although 2023 officially marks Schreiner’s 100th year, the first major event of the Centennial was a fall 2022 national conference on “Institutional Saga” held on campus as part of the annual programming provided by the Network for Vocation in Undergraduate Education (or NetVUE). We brought some 73 attendees from almost 40 different institutions and organizations to Kerrville in October 2022 for three days of intensive discussion and extraordinary presentations about how we articulate, construct, and challenge our institutional sagas. Sagas – or stories – which help us understand who we are, where we have been, and where we are going. That conference was, I believe, a most fitting way to kick off a year of celebrating the previous 100.
January, and its associated sense of beginning again, is in many ways an anachronism. Modern American society fetishizes time as a straight line moving forward – it’s how the ambitious live; it’s how we achieve success. Each year leads to the next in a never-ending progression of more and upward and next. Notions of return and re-starting and circling back seem almost quaint or even trite. But however much our contemporary sense of moving forward is promoted by popular culture and the self-help industry, beginning again is firmly rooted in the human psyche.
Our ritual year, in fact, is symbolically circular and not at all straight ahead. We live it as a perpetual return – returning not, perhaps, as the exact same person in the exact same context – but at least with the same sense of having been this way before. It almost seems as if we have a deep need to perpetually return in order to make it even better this time around.
A university’s 100th centennial is a good illustration of both the linear and circular experiences of moving through time. On the one hand, each year is a new start with a new group of students. We teach, again, many of the courses that we have taught before, exposing students to enduring ideas while making the material more accessible through pedagogical innovations. But at the very same time, our educational enterprise is very much one that is cumulative and compounding. I sometimes wonder if Charles Schreiner would recognize the school he founded were he to re-visit us today.
In Schreiner University’s 100th year, expect us to have many, many moments of return – remembering where we have come from, how our current students are tied to our alumni, and how the story of Schreiner Institute, College, and University is a story that is tied together in ways that can never be unraveled. But expect us to be looking forward, too, to what is yet to come and how we are to get there. Many exciting things are on the horizon, and we will delight in introducing you to them over the next several months. New beginnings, moving ever forward, and remembering the past – welcome to our Centennial year.
