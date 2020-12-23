We wish you a Merry, Merry Christmas! Christmas is a time to be thankful for all of the many blessings we have received over the past year and remember those we love - the ones that we see every day and those that have left us long ago.
Even though this year has been a tough one, I know that there are many blessings and remembering them will help us close out the year on a positive note.
As I was finishing, or actually mid-finishing my shopping for my grandsons, I reflected back on my many years of Christmas’ and a few stand out in my memory. Like the year I got a doll that had hair that would grow out of the top of her head with a push of a button. I remember that she wore a beautiful purple crushed velvet dress and had blonde hair. I kept that doll for years and after I was too old to play with dolls, she remained on my shelf for display. I also remember fondly the time I got a faux fur vest and suede pants. I thought I was so cool. I was about 10 years old at the time, but funny thing is, those are back in style now and I would be cool again if I had them … maybe.
What do you remember about Christmas past? I asked this question to some of our volunteers a few years ago and got answers like a BB gun, a bike, a real pony, and many other fun things. I love the look on a person’s face as you ask them to think back to those days. Their eyes shimmer with loving memories and their smile is heartwarming. So, what do you remember receiving for Christmas?
I know that gifts are not what Christmas is all about really. The birth of Jesus is the “reason for the season” and for that we are forever grateful.
Please keep our seniors in mind that may not have family close by. Especially this year, visits from family might be limited. Isolation during this time is not a positive attribute of life for our seniors, so seek out those who might need a helping hand, a sweet note, or a joyful conversation.
We will continue to watch over our seniors as we provide our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance, Medical Lending program and our Drive-thru meals service during this Christmas season. All staff working in these program areas are remaining vigilant with health and safety protective measures. The Dietert Center will be closed to the general public until further notice, but staff are still here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines.
If you, or a senior, aged 60-plus you know of, is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Dec. 23 – Yankee Pot Roast;
• Thursday, Dec. 24 – Pineapple Chicken;
• Friday, Dec. 25 – We are closed for Christmas. Did you know that we also supply our Meals on Wheels clients with a meal for the days we are closed. We do! Plus sometimes extras for the weekend;
• Monday, Dec. 28 – Pork Chop;
• Tuesday, Dec. 29 – Healthy Baked Fish, and;
• Wednesday, Dec. 20 – Santa Fe Chicken Stew.
Thank you to everyone that purchased banana muffins or a quiche for Christmas. Our kitchen sure is smelling good right now. Thank you Shonna, Corina, Garrett, Luisa and Rosie for making sure our special treats along with our daily meals are so tasty. A special thank you to our volunteer, Kit Hunter, who is retiring after many years of helping us every week in the kitchen.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
