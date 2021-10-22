Please join us from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 for our Dynamic Learning Institute session, “North to Alaska-A Young Man’s Journey as an Alaskan Fisherman.”
Join Bill Dalton as he shares about his 17 years in the Alaskan fishing business.
Learn about the incredible beauty, navigating along the coast of California up through the inside passage and all the way out to the Aleutian Islands and the Russian border. Hear about the dangers that included storms, rocks in the seas and passageways, and how the men and women respect the ocean. Experience through this program, his firsthand experience about life on a boat and the work that was both so rewarding and beautiful, but also so dangerous.
Mark your calendar for the last DLI session for this semester, “The U.S. Constitution” on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. Fred Henneke, Attorney at Law, will provide details of the Constitution and how it is still relevant 223 years after it was written. You will leave with a deeper appreciation of what the founders of the United States went through to prepare this historic document.
Before you attend the Nov. 11 DLI session, plan to have lunch with us in the Friendship Café to help us honor our veterans. This is a special day for us and an annual tradition at the Dietert Center. After lunch, we gather all the veterans together for a group picture. As I look at the picture pinned to my bulletin board from last year, I am in awe of all the men and women in our community that have served in various capacities in the military. What a wealth of history, support and dedication to our country. The dining room opens at 11 a.m., and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. As a special treat from Dietert, we invite the veterans to be our guest for lunch on this day of celebration.
Club Ed classes and activities for the rest of October include: Texas License to Carry on Oct. 23, Medicare 101-What it’s all About! on Oct. 25, Climate Change-What is it? On Oct. 27, and One-on-One Piano Lessons on Oct. 29. Thinking about, or wishing you could do some traveling right now? Come to the center on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. for a Travel Talk presentation by Kathy Nesbitt. Learn all about what is trending with travel requirements and great options for locations that are currently popular.
Do you “need” to take a Defensive Driving Course, or do you “want” to? I “had” to take one a year or so ago, and was pleasantly pleased with the course offered here at the Center by Alan Cone. This course is a State-approved program for ticket dismissal or a great reminder session for those of us that might need it for safety or insurance purposes. Alan kept the class interesting while being very informative. The class is offered on the first Saturday of each month and is way more fun than an internet version. All of our regular fitness activities, games, and clubs have open spaces as well.
Mark your calendars for upcoming November classes including Country Line Dancing and Texas Two Step beginning on Nov. 3 for six sessions, Dog Ownership 101 on Nov. 4, and Texas Hunter Education on Nov. 6.
Join us for lunch Monday through Friday in the Friendship Cafe from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, your meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our volunteers are delivering close to 300 meals per day in Kerr County and we always have room to include more. A warm meal and a friendly smile is priceless.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Oct. 20 – Sausage, Red Beans and Rice;
• Thursday, Oct. 21 – Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce;
• Friday, Oct. 22 – Smothered Beef Tips w/Fluffy Rice;
• Monday, Oct. 25 – Green Chili Pork w/Egg Noodles;
• Tuesday, Oct. 26 – Meatloaf w/Creole Sauce, and;
• Wednesday, Oct. 27 – Stuffed Pepper Casserole.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs.
