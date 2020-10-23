Celebrating ‘Physical Therapy Month’

Peterson Health-Ambulatory
Care Center
Since October is National Physical Therapy month, I wanted to bring awareness to a niche practice of Physical Therapy that deserves some credible attention.
Women’s health and pelvic floor rehab is an area of PT that doesn’t get promoted nearly as often as it should. A woman’s body endures many changes in muscle and tissue tone over the 40 weeks of gestation during pregnancy. Postpartum, women go straight from labor and delivery to being on their feet to care for their baby around the clock, often neglecting their personal needs and most especially, their physical health during those first few months of adjusting to life with a newborn.
Women’s health PT can help immensely in preparing women for a successful journey to motherhood through prenatal exercises and education of proper body mechanics in efforts to avoid musculoskeletal injuries during pregnancy and postpartum.
Additionally, PT postpartum is very helpful in facilitating a smooth recovery from labor and pregnancy in general, as it is relatively common for women to suffer from one or more of the following pelvic-related conditions postpartum: urinary incontinence (urine leakage), diastasis recti (abdominal separation of the rectus abdominus muscle), pelvic pain due to muscle imbalance incurred during delivery, as well as pubic symphysis dysfunction and core and lumbar instability.
All of the above conditions are very treatable with physical therapy, however, many women are not referred to PT after they give birth since they don’t share these concerns with their OB or midwife, don’t realize these impairments can be resolved through therapy or in some cases, new mothers sometimes believe that core weakness, urinary leakage and/or pelvic pain is “normal” after delivering their baby.
Although these impairments can be normal during a woman’s postpartum recovery, I hope to emphasize that Peterson Health offers services to help new and/or seasoned mothers (no matter how many years postpartum) resolve these pelvic issues. We hope to show you through pelvic floor rehab that you don’t have to accept these, not so flattering, side effects to motherhood and aging as your new normal.
With your physician’s order, you can qualify for PT to provide professional guidance on how to recover and improve your core, pelvic floor and hip strength to enable you to be able to better care for your baby (and yourself).
One of my favorite professors in PT school often reminded our class that you need to care for yourself in order to effectively care for others. Prioritizing self care as a mother is so important to be able to provide the very best care possible to your baby.
However, just because I’m promoting primarily pre and post-natal women’s health physical therapy services doesn’t mean that these conditions only exist among recently pregnant or postpartum females.
It is common for women following menopause to experience urinary and/or fecal incontinence as well as uterovaginal prolapse, core instability and pelvic pain. Men also can benefit from these services as it is common for men to also experience urinary and fecal incontinence after recovering from diverticulitis, or an acquired brain injury such as a Stroke, Multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease or from aging. Pelvic floor retraining can be very effective for women (as well as men) who may be experiencing these pelvic related conditions.
Peterson Health has multiple physical and occupational therapists who are skilled in treating these conditions at our Outpatient Rehab Clinic located within the Ambulatory Care Center at 250 Cully Dr. Kerrville, TX 78028.
I encourage you to make an appointment with your primary care physician, gynecologist, obstetrician, certified nurse midwife or urologist depending on which healthcare professional specializes in any of these conditions you may be dealing with and request a referral to our clinic for pelvic floor rehab if this article is relevant to you.
As one of my recent patients who “graduated” from pelvic floor therapy told me, “my doctor actually referred me three different times and I was skeptical and didn’t think therapy could help with my bladder issues but I was pleasantly surprised at how much better I’m doing and I actually had fun and am sad to be done with therapy.”
Don’t hesitate to contact us with questions. We look forward to enhancing your quality of life.
