To All,
As many of you know, I’ll be retiring today from the City of Kerrville. However, I’d like to take a second to thank each and every one of you for helping to create a satisfying and pleasant work environment over the last six years. I apologize for having to shorten my departure date and not getting to say a personal farewell to each of you.
As happy as I am to be moving on to the next chapter of my life, I can’t help but be a little sad that I won’t be seeing all of you on such a regular basis. However, I can honestly say I’ve enjoyed my time spent here and was blessed to serve in Kerrville.
But, beyond this, most of all I’ll miss working with such an efficient and competent team of individuals. To the men and women of KFD, I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished over the years, and I’m confident KFD has a bright future ahead under the leadership of Chief Eric Maloney. Finally, I truly appreciate the support and guidance City Manager Mark McDaniel and the City Council has always made available to me.
So, thanks everybody. It’s been a good ride. But, you know what they say “all good things must come to an end.” Take care, and I pray we stay in touch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.