Hopefully the title didn’t raise your dander right out of the gate. This is not a critical piece on folks who are advanced in age. I like old people.
Mostly, because I am an old people. I do wish to establish from the get-go, however, that there is no such thing as middle age. You are either a young person or an old person. Discovering that you are no longer a young person doesn’t happen over time.
You wake up one morning, look in the mirror, and bang ... there’s a blurry old person looking back at you. Just yesterday you were galloping around and dividing your time between no less than 37 tasks.
Now you’re trying to remember why you came to the room that you’re standing in and why the TV remote is in your hand when the TV is three rooms away. Yes, we call it a TV, not a monitor, not a receiver … it’s a TV. Now that I’ve become an old person, I have noticed several habits that are common to the category. If you find any of these patterns familiar, you might want to go look in the mirror.
First, we remembered a time when we remembered things. I know that might sound like an oxymoron … at least I think it sounds like an oxymoron, but I really don’t remember what an oxymoron is.
Losing your memory is a key indicator for old people. For example, young people spend most of their day trying to figure out where to park, and old people spend most of their time trying to find their car. Heck, I can’t even remember how old I am. I know what year I was born, but doing the math is complicated and so when folks ask me my age, I usually just ball-park it.
We don’t like noise. Noise is annoying. The moment I turned into an old person is the exact moment my youngest son turned 13. Granted, I’ve lived on this big blue marble too long to have a 13-year-old in the house because we started having our “litter” later than most folks. However, I didn’t know, when Gideon was born, that his turning 13 would coincide with my age transition.
Now, I’ve come to know that 13-year-old boys are either annoying someone or they are asleep. Noise just makes life harder to accept, and 13-year-olds are notorious annoying noise-makers. I literally have to yell at him the turn down the stereo in my car so I can see better.
Old people also loose the ability to multitask. When I was a young person and I called mom to ask her what she was doing this week, she’d reply that she was getting ready for her Bible study. “Wait, isn’t your Bible study next Tuesday,” I would ask? Now that I’m old, though, I get it. We tend to focus on one thing at a time and forget about all the other stuff clogging up our minds. We also become incapable of using words that are common to young people. I walked into the kitchen the other day when my daughter was making an omelet and said, “sup.”
She said, “No Dad, this isn’t supper, it’s breakfast.”
I could go on here and talk about the usual stuff that old people notice, like loosing hair in places that normal grow it and growing it in places that aren’t supposed to have it. Heck, I pulled a rogue eyebrow hair just this morning that I could have used as a twist-tie on the bread bag. However, if you’re an old person, you already know all the usual stuff like getting shorter or losing hair, hormones, mind, etc...
In closing, I’ll just offer this advice. Age is a state of mind. Yes, sometimes the mind has a mind of its own, but feeling young equates to acting young. Now, 70 is the new 50 folks, so get out there and act your age. Just write down where you parked the car.
