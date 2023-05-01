Kudos to Rosa Lavender and the Hill Country Community Journal for shedding light on the state of affairs at the Kerr County Republican Party. My family and many of our neighbors believe it ill-conceived for the endorsement of candidates in a Kerrville City Council election. This is particularly true when each of the four candidates are on the record as conservative Republicans.
It is indeed unfortunate that the divisive and extreme right-wing organization We the People-Liberty in Action hold the majority in the county’s Republican Party. The loud, obstructive, and accusatory/smear tactics of this group are disconcerting and unwelcome. In fact, their members have a habit of embarrassing themselves while obstructing city and county-level meetings. Enough is enough. They do not speak for us, nor do they represent the hard-working, tax-paying citizens of Kerrville. Their antics and views also do not represent us senior citizens and retirees.
Layng Guerriero and Jeff Harris are excellent, solid individuals, with the latter honorably serving in our military as a distinguished U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Roman Garcia and Barbara Dewell Ferguson have accused the above individuals as being closet Democrats, yet Mr. Guerriero supported Mr. Garcia, a far-right Republican, two years ago when he was elected the first time to our City Council.
We regularly attend City Council and County Commissioners’ meetings. It should be apparent, if not obvious, Mr. Garcia lacks the maturity and education to tackle the needs of our ever-growing home we call Kerrville. This was evident during his past two years on our City Council. Mrs. Dewell Ferguson is a self-described “political activist,” with little if any meaningful contributions to the City of Kerrville or Kerr County.
We, the citizens of Kerrville, do not need or want a political activist on our City Council.
As for the Kerrville Independent School District School Board Trustee race, we will be voting for the candidate backed by the vast majority of KISD teachers, Jack Stevens, a driven, results-oriented professional.
Mr. Stevens is also a decorated U.S. Navy officer and aviator, and is clearly the choice for re-election to represent our esteemed KISD schools. Mr. Stevens’ opponent is simply not even worthy of our consideration.
