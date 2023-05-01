To the editor:

Kudos to Rosa Lavender and the Hill Country Community Journal for shedding light on the state of affairs at the Kerr County Republican Party. My family and many of our neighbors believe it ill-conceived for the endorsement of candidates in a Kerrville City Council election. This is particularly true when each of the four candidates are on the record as conservative Republicans.

