by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
This is the traditional season for rites of passage at educational institutions. All across the region, state, and country, students are having their passages marked by ceremonies. We refer to this moment in various ways, graduation and commencement being the most common.
These are interesting terms because even though the events tend to be seen as moments of conclusion the language itself indicates continuing movement. Graduation, of course, suggests a building forward or a building up. Commencement, similarly, does not suggest that something has come to a close but instead that something is just now beginning.
Schreiner University celebrated graduation several weeks ago. Our graduates are certainly about to begin ... graduate school, professional school, and/or new jobs. With the students and their families and friends, we enjoyed celebrating what is yet to come.
Passage moments are marked by ritual elements, and all of those strange symbols of graduation – regalia, caps, tassels, rings, hoods, and honor codes – communicate this very message of the what-comes-next. Take the regalia, for example. Students wear robes that are largely the same – black and devoid of chevrons. They are, however, distinguished by the color of the interior of their academic hoods which reflect the degrees that have been earned. The students’ robes also stand in contrast to the more colorful, flamboyant even, robes of the faculty, staff, and trustees. The similarities and the differences between these robes illustrate the similarities and the differences between the graduates and the professionals which they are becoming and point to the ways in which the graduates have narrowed the gap between themselves and the professionals who have been teaching them and working alongside them.
While we celebrate the students’ success as a class in their sea of dark robes, the commencement ceremony also provides a moment to identify each degree candidate as an individual who is unique and uniquely worthy. Across the country, students walk alone across the graduation stage where they receive diplomas, their emblems of accomplishment, and they shake the hands of various school officials. And each one is given a new status: college graduate.
The theme of passage continues in one of the most traditional moments of the ceremony - the turning or the moving of the tassel from one side of the mortar board to the other. And look now, the tassel reflects the same position of the tassels on the caps of the faculty and staff, one more piece of evidence that the graduate is moving towards what comes next.
It is good and appropriate to celebrate the accomplishments of graduates throughout the Hill Country over the next several weeks. But let us remember and let us remind them that while we celebrate what they have accomplished, these graduation ceremonies are an invitation and an expectation of continuing movement and passage into what comes next. May it be better than any of them can imagine.
