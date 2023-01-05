by Karen Guerriero,
Kerrville Pets Alive! president
2022 has been a fantastic year, thanks to our donors, supporters, and volunteers as we support our mission of saving Kerr County pets from euthanasia.
Some key things came to mind when I sat down to list our many successes:
• Community Cats: KPA! has now accessed the feral cats impounded at Kerr County Animal Services. We can evaluate, socialize, spay and neuter, fund vaccines and get them adopted or into rescues. Before our involvement, these cats were never posted for public view and were euthanized within 72 business hours. We believe their lives count, and our efforts have saved hundreds of cats annually.
• Reduction of euthanasia rate: When our efforts began around 2017, 1,002 cats and dogs were euthanized at Kerr County Animal Services and taken to our city landfill. We are proud to announce that as the result of our work and partnership with KCAS, rescue partners, and area veterinary clinics, only 65 cats and dogs were euthanized in 2022. (as of November).
• Food donations: KPA! provides thousands of pounds of donated pet food annually to pet owners in need. KPA! is hosting a “Fill Their Bowls” food drive for the second year. This year we doubled our intake and collected 3,500 lbs of food in 12 hours. The food will be distributed at the Doyle Community Center in Kerrville and to other pet owners in need.
• Furr Ball: KPA! hosted our first annual “Fur Ball” gala. The sponsor's overwhelming responses showed the need for a large-scale animal welfare fundraiser. The Fur Ball was sold out months before the Oct. 1 date.
• Free microchip and vaccine clinics: In partnership with our friends at the Hill Country SPCA and area sponsors, KPA! was able to host two free vaccination and microchip clinics in 2022. The first clinic served just over 100 pets, and our Nov. 12 clinic served 202 pets. Pets received core vaccines, a microchip, ear cleaning, and nail trim at no cost to the owner.
• City spay and neuter program: KPA! teamed up this year with the City of Kerrville for our first “Chip and Snip” spay and neuter event. More than 50 cats and dogs were sterilized because of this partnership, and the city has offered KPA! the same funds for 2023.
• Passing of Proposition A: We are all still pinching ourselves that Proposition A in the county bond election passed. We thank the Kerr County community for seeing the need for a new animal control shelter. KPA! is also actively involved in the new shelter design process.
As we head into 2023, our board of directors is revisiting our mission and will gear our programs, efforts, and funding to continue to save lives and support the Kerr County pet community.
We still have a lot of work ahead of us, as our county is growing, yielding more cats and dogs. It takes money to make a difference, and we ask for your support. Any amount is helpful. From a $7.50 microchip, $10 flea meds, a $250 dog spay, or an extensive and expensive surgery, your donation counts and saves lives.
Donations may also be made by mailing to KPA!, 317 Sidney Baker S., Ste. 400, PMB 345, Kerrville, Texas, 78028. Walk-in donations are accepted Monday to Friday at 414 Clay St. in Kerrville.
Thank you, bless you, and in the name of the animals, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.