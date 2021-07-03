Independence: What does that mean to you? The Merriam-Webster Dictionary describes independence as “the quality or state of being independent.”
That makes sense, but even better are some of the synonyms: “self-dependence, self-reliance, self-sufficiency, and self-support.” Here at the Dietert Center, we help our community members with all of those definitions.
Whether it be educational or fitness classes, cards, dominos, musical instrument jam sessions, dance, art, travel, Take 5 Club, sharing a table with friends at lunch, or volunteering, the Dietert Center helps participants of all ages remain independent. And for those that are not able to come to the center, our volunteers make sure they have a nice visit and a hot meal with our Meals on Wheels program, a reassurance call every morning, handyman services, and free medical equipment lending should they need it.
This place is magical every single day and we are here to help everyone stay independent in mind, body and spirit. As we all celebrate the Independence of our great nation on July 4, take some time to stop and celebrate your own personal independence as well.
Our Take 5 Club is a day respite program where individuals with cognitive/memory changes enjoy socialization and some independence while their caregivers benefit from a few hours of respite. Whether a trip to the grocery store, a doctor appointment, or even a good nap, we want to take care of our caregivers as well. As we hear all the time when traveling by plane, “take care of yourself before putting that mask on others.”
We are hoping to open our Take 5 Day Respite Care program very soon, but we are in need of assistance from some new team members. Our Take 5 Leader is a part-time paid position. Qualifications include a passion for working with seniors especially those with cognitive or memory changes, background in healthcare or personal adult caregiving, good listening and communication skills, dependable and wanting to make a difference in the lives of our participants, able to plan and lead meaningful activities and interact with others while creating moments of joy and laughter. We will guide and work closely with volunteers who assist with activities on assigned days. They must be available 2-3 days per week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Do you or someone you know fit this description and want to consider this great opportunity? Give Peggy Pilkenton, coordinator, a call at 792-4044 to discuss. Come join our team.
If you aren’t able to commit to the leader position, but have a day or two a week available to volunteer for the Take 5 program, please sign up to help from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tasks include assisting the leader during planned activities, lunch, and being attentive toward participants with a caring, supportive and compassionate attitude. If interested in this volunteer position, give Tony Ramos, volunteer coordinator a call.
The next DLI presentation, “Radio: YesterYear vs. Modern” will be on July 8 at 6 p.m. at the Dietert Center. Do you remember “WKRP in Cincinnati?” Come learn about the history of radio, how it evolved over time and what the difference is now, compared to yesteryear. Rick and Tom will have you laughing about the craziness, the seriousness of logistics and what it really takes to run a radio station.
Club Ed classes in July include: Belly Dance on July 1, Done in a Day Art on July 10, Basic Computer: Next Step beginning on July 12 for three sessions, Windows 10 beginning on the 19th for three sessions, and Getting a Puppy on July 15. Mahjongg has returned to Fridays from 1-4 p.m. and they are recruiting players.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Café and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, June 30 – Chicken Primavera with Pasta;
• Thursday, July 1 – Tuna, Green Pea, and Pickled Beet Salads;
• Friday, July 2 – Baked Chicken with Herb Sauce;
• Monday, July 5 – CLOSED for Independence Day;
• Tuesday, July 6 – Stuffed Cabbage Casserole, and;
• Wednesday, July 7 – Citrus Baked Chicken.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
