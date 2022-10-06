I had a history professor in college that I was partial to. I can’t remember the class and I don’t recall much of what he taught me.
I’m sure he did, but I do remember one thing that has stuck with me over the years. He said, “Every few decades the human race tries to prove how stupid it is.”
I feel like that is happening right now and I fear that events are beginning to snowball into H-E-double-toothpicks too fast for cooler heads to prevail. When you look at the world from a human perspective, things just don’t look good anywhere. Ukraine, Putin threatening nukes, Florida, the border crisis, political turmoil, China, the failing economy and many more issues seem to be casting a dark looming cloud over the Earth.
Compassion, joy, peace ... they seem to be in short supply these days and frankly I’m frightened for the near future.
Am I just being too pessimistic, too alarming? Man, I hope so, but I’m afraid that we are entering a period of worldwide turmoil, and peace may only be found on the other side. It makes me sad. Sad for my family, my country, myself and even mankind.
I’m just a common civilian, but as I write these words, I imagine that world leaders who are much smarter than I are desperately trying to preserve peace in the midst of chaos. At least I sure hope they are. These are the events behind the scenes that you won’t hear about on Fox or CNN. They are backchannel communications and they require compromise. Leaders must be able to stick there necks out without fear of reprisal. You often don’t or won’t hear about these negotiations. They are too sensitive and secret for the collective minds of people to handle, but rest assured they happen, and they need to happen because the alternative is too horrific to contemplate. If you’re a history buff, you know they transpire in virtually every conflict between nations, and they have been used to stave off disaster throughout history.
I know this is a bummer to read. Heck, I hate writing it and would much rather be focusing on humor, that I find in almost every facet of life. However, there is a time to laugh and a time for attention to gravity, and a wise man knows which is called for. I want to be a wise man.
I recently read a speech by former President John F. Kennedy that he made for the commencement address at American University on June 10, 1963. I miss American presidents who could articulate a speech worthy of quoting in a history book.
In my opinion, we haven’t had one in quite a while.
However, this particular speech by Kennedy was outstanding. Those were the days of the Cold War between the old Soviet Union and the United States of America. Much of the speech is astonishingly apropos to current events, and I challenge the curious-minded to look it up and read it yourself. I found the discourse to be wise and thought-provoking on the need for preservation of life especially during times of strife.
In these tumultuous circumstances that we find ourselves in today, I leave you with a small quote from that speech as we hope and pray for peace.
“For in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s future. And we all are mortal.” – John F. Kennedy
