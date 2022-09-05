The winter holiday season is months away and chances are it is not top-of-mind for most home and business owners enjoying the long, warm days of summer. "It's easy to tell yourself that there is lots of time to think about holiday decorating," says Tammy Shef-field, with Christmas Decor of The Hill Country, a member of the Christmas Décor franchise network in Kerrville. "But that's the problem. There is lots of time now, but when the holiday season rolls around, time gets short, stress levels build, and it's a downhill rush to December."
Sheffield says that the solution is to put a plan in place now to outsource your outdoor holiday decorating chores so when summer ends, you can spend less time getting ready for the holidays and more time enjoying them. "The demand for outdoor decorating and lighting services continues to grow as people come to understand the value and peace-of-mind these services offer," says Sheffield. "Services like ours are an investment that reduces stress and yields more quality holiday time with friends and families."
Sheffield says that the process is simple. The details vary from company to company, but "turnkey" services like those offered by Christmas Decor begin with a custom design and professional installation; provide proactive maintenance throughout the holiday season; and wrap up with the prompt take down, clean-up, and storage of your décor when the holidays are over. Christmas Decor is the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America.
Christmas Decor franchisors have been decorating homes and businesses since 1986, providing services annually to more than 50,000 properties nationwide. The Christmas Decor Franchise Network focuses primarily on exterior decorating services, offering customized lighting displays, garlands, wreaths, and bows. Installation, maintenance, removal, and storage of all decorations are included in the full-service package that Christmas Decor clients receive.
For more information on having Christmas Decor decorate your home or business, or to schedule an appointment for a consultation or installation, please contact Tammy Sheffield of Christmas Decor of The Hill Country at (830) 377-2276 or thechristmasdecor@yahoo.com. You can also learn more at www.christmasdecor.net.
