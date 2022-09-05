The winter holiday season is months away and chances are it is not top-of-mind for most home and business owners enjoying the long, warm days of summer. "It's easy to tell yourself that there is lots of time to think about holiday decorating," says Tammy Shef-field, with Christmas Decor of The Hill Country, a member of the Christmas Décor franchise network in Kerrville. "But that's the problem. There is lots of time now, but when the holiday season rolls around, time gets short, stress levels build, and it's a downhill rush to December."

Sheffield says that the solution is to put a plan in place now to outsource your outdoor holiday decorating chores so when summer ends, you can spend less time getting ready for the holidays and more time enjoying them. "The demand for outdoor decorating and lighting services continues to grow as people come to understand the value and peace-of-mind these services offer," says Sheffield. "Services like ours are an investment that reduces stress and yields more quality holiday time with friends and families."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.