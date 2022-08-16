Last week I was having lunch with a friend, and he suggested that I write an article on how to build a cabin. Since I have recently built a cabin, I have experience on the process of construction, and have spent a few days writing notes about advice I might offer on methods and means.
If you follow these pearls of wisdom, your life will be much more enjoyable, trust me on this. Here it goes;
First, go down to the local hardware store, and purchase a nice balanced hammer. The hammer isn’t for actually building anything, but rather a symbolic memento or souvenir, a reminder of your experience that you can display on your wall or maybe a glass case on your desk in the office. Next, grab the hammer firmly and hit yourself between the eyes. Note - if you can’t do this, have your spouse or a friend do it for you.
Hopefully, when you regain consciousness, you will have forgotten that you ever wanted to build a cabin. True, you may have permanent brain damage and spend the rest of your life with a blank stare while muttering and drooling, but if you go through the ordeal of actually building a cabin, you will be muttering and drooling anyway. If someone asks you about your hammer, mounted on the wall, you can stammer incoherently about the cabin. “But you’ve never built a cabin,” they will say.
“Yes I did,” you will reply, while pointing to your head. “Right up here.” Then they will raise an eyebrow, and probably leave you alone to stare and drool while muttering to yourself.
The point is that the imagined cabin is much more enjoyable than the actual cabin. By way of example, I’ll ask you, what do you think about when you dream of a cabin? Your mind will probably drift to a tranquil peace of level ground by a lake or maybe a small stream. The imagined cabin will be nestled between tall spruce trees, and backdropped by snow-peaked mountains.
Outside, there will be a thin line of smoke rising from a cozy campfire. There you are next to the fire, flipping trout filets on a skillet, perhaps even smoking a pipe while enjoying the peace and quiet of country life. The whole scene just puts a smile on your face, doesn’t it? There, you see what I mean? The actual cabin is nothing like the imagined cabin, and the whole experience of building it will ruin any hope of taking any pleasure from it.
However, if you are still determined to build a cabin, you will need to choose a parcel of land. Since all the parcels near lakes and trout streams are already chosen, you will have to settle for something close by.
My cabin is next to a bay on the coast, and I wisely chose a location that is just 15 miles from a Lowe’s building store. I remember thinking that this would be convenient for running to get supplies and materials.
However, I found that eight trips per day to the store racks up a lot of mileage and fuel bills. Let’s see, 8 times 30 miles for a round trip - that’s 240 miles a day.
In retrospect I should have chosen a lot right across the parking lot from Lowe’s.
True, I wouldn’t have a view of the bay, but multiple trips to the store would just be time spent walking across the lot for supplies rather than the four hours a day I spent in my truck driving to and from the store.
Next, immediately sell your boat and fishing supplies if you have them. You will need the money for an untold amount of extra tools and materials, and you won’t be doing any fishing for the foreseeable future because there will always be some construction crisis that demands priority.
Many was the time during my building process when I waved at fisherman out on the bay while I was holding a nail gun or paint brush, while drenched in sweat.
Next, consider hiring a builder. Yes, I know about the whole “saving money by doing it yourself” argument. However the problem with doing it yourself is the competence and skill of the “self.”
You may think you have the required talent. Heck, you may even mistakenly consider that the myriad of projects involved in the process will even be “fun.”
However, let me warn you. No single part of the ordeal you are about to encounter will be remembered as fun. This sentiment can only be felt from building the imagined cabin.
The actual cabin, on the other hand, will require years of counseling and family therapy to heal from, thereby robbing you of the dream you had in building a cabin in the first place. Speaking of family, take my advice and don’t involve them.
Unless, that is, you don’t mind your kid’s memory of the undertaking as your switch to the “dark side of the force!”
Am I painting a negative picture here? Please forgive me. There might actually come a day when I get to enjoy my cabin without thinking of unfinished projects that are still waiting to be completed. I don’t know if or when that day will ever come, but it might.
I do, in fact, think of my cabin as “my happy place.” Not because I get to go fishing or cook trout on a skillet - no time for those pursuits because I still need to finish the landscaping and fix the ductwork in the attic.
However, my little project and I have come to an understanding. The day when I can sit on the porch and watch the sunset may never come, but I have learned to accept the circumstances and enjoy the journey.
It is my little manifesto of the American dream, and I’m even nostalgic remembering the blood, sweat, and tears spent in the ordeal of its creation. In the end, I did it, and that in itself is a dream come true… even if the dream still causes staring blankly and drooling!
