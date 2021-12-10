We are having a busy week at the Dietert Center. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, we began our official participation in the 2021 Subaru “Share the Love Event” as a member of Meals on Wheels America – one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign.
Through Jan. 3, Subaru of America will donate $250 to the customer's choice of participating charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased. On a local level, we help raise awareness for Meals on Wheels across America, Texas, and our community. We also receive financial support from Subaru for our participation. As part of the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event, Dietert Center “Stuffed the Subaru” with pet food. The items collected will be distributed to Meals on Wheels clients in need of supplemental pet food. If you missed the chance to stuff the trunk, you can still drop off pet food in our front lobby area any time prior to Jan. 3.
Usually, North Park Subaru at the Dominion loans us a brand new vehicle to showcase for this event. This year, since their stock is so low, we are not able to do that. So, we recruited a local Subaru to “Share the Love” with us. Thank you to Maurice and Karen McAshan for loaning us your vehicle. Also, a special thank you to Justin McClure with JAM Broadcasting for providing music and remote radio programming during the event.
Also, on Dec. 7, the Dietert Center hosted the Senior Christmas Social provided by the City of Kerrville Senior Services Advisory Committee. There were lots of smiles and laughter as participants enjoyed live music by the Exit 505 Band, dancing, and snacks. It was a festive day for sure.
Remember that Dietert Center is a drop-off location for the 2021 Blanket Drive sponsored by the Boomers and Beyond Senior Services Alliance - a committee of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce. Drop off new blankets through Dec. 13 to be disbursed to our local seniors before the cold weather sets in. You can drop them off in our front lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or, better yet, come have lunch with us and drop them off at the same time. Other blanket drop-off locations include Emerald Cottages, Peterson Health – Bistro and Ambulatory Care Center, and the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
On Thursday, Dec. 9 from noon to 8 p.m., KPUB, in partnership with Alamo Area Council of Governments, will provide a free Community Home Weatherization Event. Stop by to learn about AACOG’s Weatherization Assistance Program and funding available for energy-saving upgrades for your home. The program is available to both renters and homeowners and is 100 percent free for those that income qualify and meet the criteria. Come see if you qualify for this valuable assistance. If you have any questions about this project, please contact KPUB at (830) 792-8250 or visit their website www.kpub.com.
Winter/Spring catalogs are at the printer right now and should arrive in mailboxes by the end of December, but in the meantime, you can view the upcoming classes by visiting our website at www.dietertcenter.org/clubed to make your selections early.
Please join us for lunch Monday through Friday in the Friendship Cafe from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, your meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus and are in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Dec. 8 – BBQ Pork Riblet;
• Thursday, Dec. 9 – Beef Goulash;
• Friday, Dec. 10 – Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya;
• Monday, Dec. 13 – Cheese Ravioli w/Sauce;
• Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Country Fried Steak w/Gravy, and;
• Wednesday, Dec. 15 – Smoked Sausage w/Red Beans & Rice.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
